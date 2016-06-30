Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

5 NASDAQ 100 Stocks For Momentum Investors

|Includes: INTU, ISRG, NTES, PAYX, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

Today I used Barchart to sort the NASDAQ 100 Index stocks first for the highest short term buy signals, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistency. Today's additions to the Watchlist include:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), Netease (NASDAQ:NTES), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

SBA Communications

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 9 new highs and up 8.69% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 62.51%
  • Technical support level at 103.31
  • Recently traded at 107.44 with a 50 day moving average of 101.47


Paychex

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 8 new highs and up 3.33% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 61.18%
  • Technical support level at 55.49
  • Recently traded at 56.14 with a 50 day moving average of 53.55


Netease

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 2 new highs and up 3.24% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 67.13%
  • Technical support level at 167.83
  • Recently traded at 657.72 with a 50 day moving average of 636.00


Intuitive Surgical

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 88% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 6 new highs and up 3.21% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 59.03%
  • Technical support level at 633.01
  • Recently traded at 657.72 with a 50 day moving average of 636.00


Intuit

Barcart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 4 new highs and up 1.30% for the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 58.40%
  • Technical support level at 105.66
  • Recently traded at 109.29 with a 50 day moving average of 104.68