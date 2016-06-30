5 NASDAQ 100 Stocks For Momentum Investors

Today I used Barchart to sort the NASDAQ 100 Index stocks first for the highest short term buy signals, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistency. Today's additions to the Watchlist include:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), Netease (NASDAQ:NTES), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

SBA Communications

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 8.69% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.51%

Technical support level at 103.31

Recently traded at 107.44 with a 50 day moving average of 101.47



Paychex

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 3.33% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 61.18%

Technical support level at 55.49

Recently traded at 56.14 with a 50 day moving average of 53.55



Netease

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

2 new highs and up 3.24% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.13%

Technical support level at 167.83

Recently traded at 657.72 with a 50 day moving average of 636.00



Intuitive Surgical

Barchart technical indicators:

88% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 3.21% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 59.03%

Technical support level at 633.01

Recently traded at 657.72 with a 50 day moving average of 636.00



Intuit

Barcart technical indicators: