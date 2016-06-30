5 NASDAQ 100 Stocks For Momentum Investors

Today I used Barchart to sort the NASDAQ 100 Index stocks first for the highest short term buy signals, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistency. Today's additions to the Watchlist include:
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), Netease (NASDAQ:NTES), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 9 new highs and up 8.69% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 62.51%
- Technical support level at 103.31
- Recently traded at 107.44 with a 50 day moving average of 101.47
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 8 new highs and up 3.33% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 61.18%
- Technical support level at 55.49
- Recently traded at 56.14 with a 50 day moving average of 53.55
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 2 new highs and up 3.24% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 67.13%
- Technical support level at 167.83
- Recently traded at 657.72 with a 50 day moving average of 636.00
Barchart technical indicators:
- 88% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 6 new highs and up 3.21% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 59.03%
- Technical support level at 633.01
- Recently traded at 657.72 with a 50 day moving average of 636.00
Barcart technical indicators:
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 4 new highs and up 1.30% for the last month
- Relative Strength Index 58.40%
- Technical support level at 105.66
- Recently traded at 109.29 with a 50 day moving average of 104.68