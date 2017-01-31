Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

5 Large Caps For Momentum Investors

|Includes: BKNG, FOX, Qorvo, Inc (QRVO), SYMC, VIAB

This morning I wanted to find 5 Large Cap stocks with great current momentum so I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Large Cap Index stocks first for the highest number of new highs in the last month, then again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. Today's Watch List includes:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) and Priceline Group (PCLN)

Qorvo

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 21.92% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 71.80%
  • Technical support level at 63.36
  • Recently traded at 64.29 with a 50 day moving average of 56.06


Symantec

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 14.15% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 76.61%
  • Technical support level at 27.08
  • Recently traded at 27.27 with a 50 day moving average of 24.97


Viacom

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 20.97% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 80.91%
  • Technical support level at 42.01
  • Recently traded at 42.46 with a 50 day moving average of 37.53


21st Century Fox

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 13.69% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 76.05%
  • Technical support level at 30.68
  • Recently traded at 30.98 with a 50 day moving average of 28.34


Priceline Group

Barchart technical indicators:

 

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 9.29% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 75.54%
  • Technical support level at 581.61
  • Recently traded at 160231 with a 50 day moving average of 1521.31