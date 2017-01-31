5 Large Caps For Momentum Investors

This morning I wanted to find 5 Large Cap stocks with great current momentum so I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Large Cap Index stocks first for the highest number of new highs in the last month, then again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. Today's Watch List includes:
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) and Priceline Group (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 21.92% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 71.80%
- Technical support level at 63.36
- Recently traded at 64.29 with a 50 day moving average of 56.06
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 14.15% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 76.61%
- Technical support level at 27.08
- Recently traded at 27.27 with a 50 day moving average of 24.97
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 15 new highs and up 20.97% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 80.91%
- Technical support level at 42.01
- Recently traded at 42.46 with a 50 day moving average of 37.53
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 14 new highs and up 13.69% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 76.05%
- Technical support level at 30.68
- Recently traded at 30.98 with a 50 day moving average of 28.34
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 14 new highs and up 9.29% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 75.54%
- Technical support level at 581.61
- Recently traded at 160231 with a 50 day moving average of 1521.31