Aetna - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Aetna (AET). I found the health benefits stock by using Barchart to sort today's All Time High list first for the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. then again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 4/24 the stock gained 9.95%.



Aetna Inc. is one of the nation's largest health benefits companies and one of the nation's largest insurance and financial services organizations. Aetna provides these benefits to employer and plan sponsor customers in all 50 states, ranging from large multisite national accounts to middle-market and small-employer groups. Its products include the full range of health insurance, including dental and pharmacy benefits, from HMO and POS to PPO and indemnity, as well as group insurance products such as life, disability and long-term care insurance.







The status of Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below.



96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 11.64% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 85.55%

Technical support level at 142.17

Recently traded at 144.40 with a 50 day moving average of 132.06

