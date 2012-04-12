Barchart Morning Call 4/12

Thursday 4/12/12

United States

0715 ET New York Fed President William Dudley speaks on regional and national economic conditions before the Center for Economic Development in Syracuse, NY.

0830 ET Weekly initial unemployment claims expected -2,000 to 355,000, previous -6,000 to 357,000. Weekly continuing claims expected -3,000 to 3.335 million, previous -16,000 to 3.338 million.

0830 ET Feb trade balance expected -$51.8 billion, Jan -$52.6 billion.

0830 ET Mar PPI expected +0.3% m/m and +3.1% y/y, Feb +0.4% m/m and +3.3% y/y. Mar PPI ex food & energy expected +0.2% m/m and +2.8% y/y, Feb +0.2% m/m and +3.0% y/y.

0830 ET USDA weekly export sales.

1030 ET DOE natural gas storage

1100 ET Treasury announces amount of 5-year TIPS (previous $12 billion) to be auctioned on Apr 19.

1300 ET Treasury auctions $13 billion 30-year T-bonds.

1230 ET Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser speaks on the economic outlook to the National Economists Club.

1300 ET Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks to the White Bear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

1530 ET Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin speaks on ?The State of he Economy? at the San Francisco Fed business and community leaders luncheon in Los Angeles.

1630 ET Weekly money supply report and Fed balance sheet.

n/a S&P 500 earnings: GOOG-Google ($9.64), FAST-Fastenal ($0.34).

France

0130 ET Mar French CPI (EU harmonized) expected +0.7% m/m and +2.3% y/y, Feb +0.5% m/m and +2.5% y/y.

Euro-Zone

0400 ET ECB publishes its monthly report for April.

0500 ET Feb Euro-Zone industrial production expected -0.3% m/m and -1.8% y/y, Jan +0.2% m/m and -1.5% y/y.

0700 ET ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs.

0900 ET ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet speaks at the Minsky Conference in New York.

Canada

0830 ET Feb Canada new housing price index expected +0.2% m/m, Jan +0.1% m/m and +2.4% y/y.

CHI

2200 ET Mar China industrial production expected +11.5% y/y, Feb +21.3% y/y.

2200 ET Q1 China GDP expected +1.9% q/q and +8.4% y/y, Q4 +2.0% q/q and +8.9% y/y.