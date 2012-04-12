Do You Own These 3 Stocks?
Contributor Since 2009
Jim Van Meerten is an advisor to Marketocracy Capital Management and writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
This morning I used Barchart to screen the NASDAQ 100 stocks to find the 3 with the best and most consistent upward price momentum and found Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Priceline.com (PCLN) andApple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Starbucks (SBUX)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving average
- 18 new highs and up 16.02% in the last month
- Relative strength Index 77.51%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 56.47
- Recently traded at 59.92 with a 50 day moving average of 51.85
Priceline.com (PCLN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 56% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 12.40% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 62.99%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 704.51
- Recently traded at 735.26 with a 50 day moving average of 644.89
Apple (AAPL)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% Barchart technical buy signal
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 13.09% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 66.31%
- Barchart computes a technical support level at 615.27
- Recently traded at 628.29 with a 50 day moving average of 553.55