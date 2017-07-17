Orion Engineered Carbons - Chart Of The Day

Jul. 17, 2017 10:31 AM ETOEC
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten's Blog
65.66K Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Long Only, Momentum, Portfolio Strategy

Contributor Since 2009

Jim Van Meerten is an advisor to Marketocracy Capital Management and writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals
  • 13 new highs and up 23.42% in the last month
  • Analysts issued 4 strong buy reports

The Chart of the Day is the break-out chart of Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC).  I found the carbon black stock by using Barchart to sort today's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then again by technical buy signals of 80% or more.  Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 6/13 the stock gained 23.75%.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company's Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.


The status of Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 13 new highs and up 23.42% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 21.94%
  • Technical support level at 21.94
  • Recently traded at 23.50 with a 50 day moving average of 18.95

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.32 billion
  • P/E 13.49
  • Dividend yield 3.58%
  • Revenue expected to grow 14.10% this year and another 4.10$ next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 7.70% this month, an additional 9.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 8.56% of the next 5 years
  • Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy and 2 hold recommendation on the stock
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.