Orion Engineered Carbons - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day is the break-out chart of Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC). I found the carbon black stock by using Barchart to sort today's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then again by technical buy signals of 80% or more. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 6/13 the stock gained 23.75%.



Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company's Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.







Barchart technical indicators:





88% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 23.42% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 21.94%

Technical support level at 21.94

Recently traded at 23.50 with a 50 day moving average of 18.95

Fundamental factors: