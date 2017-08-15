5 Mid Cap Picks

Today I wanted to find 5 Mid Cap Stocks with current momentum, so I used Barchart to sort the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index stocks first for the highest Weighted Alpha, then again for technical buy signal s of 80% or more. Today's Watch List includes:
Take-Two International (TTWO), Cognex (CGNX), IPG Photonics (IPGP), Aaron's (AAN), and NVR Inc. (NVR)
Take-Two International (TTWO)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 13 new highs and up 18.79% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 69.48%
- Technical support level at 90.93
- Recently traded at 90.55 with a 50 day moving average of 78.50
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 8 new highs and up 16.43% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 65.72%
- Technical support level at 103.08
- Recently traded at 104.17 with a 50 day moving average of 93.51
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 6 new highs and up 8.52% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 68.43%
- Technical support level at 165.60
- Recently traded at 168.74 with a 50 day moving average of 151.47
Barchart technical indicators:
- 80% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 6 new highs and up 19.89% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 63.27%
- Technical support level at 45.24
- Recently traded at 45.19 with a 50 day moving average of 40.78
Barchart technical indicators:
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 9 new highs and up 8.16% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 64.19%
- Technical support level at 2713.63
- Recently traded at 2735.00 with a 50 day moving averages of 2533.32