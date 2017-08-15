Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

5 Mid Cap Picks

|Includes: Aaron's Inc. (AAN), CGNX, IPGP, NVR, TTWO

Summary

High Weighted Alpha

High Technical Buy Signals

Trend Spotter Buy Signals

Today I wanted to find 5 Mid Cap Stocks with current momentum, so I used Barchart to sort the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index stocks first for the highest Weighted Alpha, then again for technical buy signal s of 80% or more.  Today's Watch List includes:

Take-Two International (TTWO), Cognex (CGNX), IPG Photonics (IPGP), Aaron's (AAN), and NVR Inc. (NVR)

Take-Two International (TTWO)


Barchart technical indicators:

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 13 new highs and up 18.79% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 69.48%
  • Technical support level at 90.93
  • Recently traded at 90.55 with a 50 day moving average of 78.50

Cognex (CGNX)

Barchart technical  indicators:

  • 80% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 8 new highs and up 16.43% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 65.72%
  • Technical support level at 103.08
  • Recently traded at 104.17 with a 50 day moving average of 93.51

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 6 new highs and up 8.52% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 68.43%
  • Technical support level at 165.60
  • Recently traded at 168.74 with a 50 day moving average of 151.47

Aaron's (AAN)

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 80% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 6 new highs and up 19.89% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 63.27%
  • Technical support level at 45.24
  • Recently traded at 45.19 with a 50 day moving average of 40.78

NVR Inc (NVR)

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 9 new highs and up 8.16% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 64.19%
  • Technical support level at 2713.63
  • Recently traded at 2735.00 with a 50 day moving averages of 2533.32