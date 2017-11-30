AxoGen  - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to AxoGen (AXGN). I found the regenerative medicine stock by using Barchart to sort today's 52 Week New High list first for the highest Weighted Alpha, then for technical buy signals of 80% or more. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 11/20 the stock gained 7.61%.



AxoGen Corp. is a regenerative medicine company engaged in the development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve reconstruction and regeneration. It offers products for the repair of peripheral nerve injuries. AxoGen Corp was formerly known as LecTec Corporation.







233.44+ Weighted Alpha

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20,50 and 100 Day moving averages

12 new highs and up 29.53% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.92%

Technical support level at 25.10

Recently traded at 26.40 with a 50 day moving average of 21.52

