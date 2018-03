89% of the market is trading below its 20 DMA.

62% of the market is trading below its 100DMA.

52% of the market is trading below its 150 DMA.

Market Performance Indicator

Barchart Market Momentum Index ($BCMM) [-1.44%] is an exclusive index used as an indicator of change in overall markets. It reflects the movement of stocks who fit the following criteria: must have current SEC filings, must have traded for a minimum of 6-months, and must be trading above $2.

MARKET AVERAGE

The percentage of stocks in $BCMM above their individual Moving Average per period.