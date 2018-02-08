Twitter - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Twitter (TWTR). I found the internet stock by using Barchart to sort today's Top Stocks to Own list first by the highest technical buy signals then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/30 the stock gained 22.21%.

Twitter is a public, real-time, global platform where any user can create a Tweet and any user can follow other users. The platform is unique in its simplicity: Tweets are limited to 140 characters of text. This constraint makes it easy for anyone to quickly create, distribute and discover content that is consistent across our platform and optimized for mobile devices. As a result, Tweets drive a high velocity of information exchange that makes Twitter uniquely `live`.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 26.64% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.38%

Technical support level at 26.09

Recently traded at 30.82 with a 50 day moving average of 24.98

Fundamental factors: