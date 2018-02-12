Otelco - Chart Of The Day

7 new highs and up 24.11% in the last month.

The Chart of the Day belongs to Otelco (OTEL). I found the telecommunications stock by using Barchart's today's Top Stocks to Own list and used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Sice the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/9 the stock gained 12.90%.

Otelco Inc. offers telecommunication services. Its service includes telephone, long distance, Internet, broadband services and television on a retail and wholesale basis. The company operates in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire and West Virginia. Otelco Inc. is based in Oneonta, United States.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 24.11% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.32%

Technical support level at 16.03

Recently traded at 17.50 with a 50 day moving average of 13.96

Fundamental factors: