Hailiang Education Group - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Hailiang Education Group (HLG). I found the educational services stock by using Barchart to sort today's Top Stocks to Own list first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/8 the stock gained 12.35%.

Hailiang Education Group Inc. offers K-12 educational services, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's operating segment consists of Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School and Tianma Experimental School. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is based in Zhuji, the People's Republic of China.

Barchart technical indicators:

396.56+ Weighted Alpha

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 17.58% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 87.41%

Technical support level at 51.47

Recently traded at 55.17 with a 50 day moving average of 46.34

Fundamental factors: