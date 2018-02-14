ION Geophysical - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to ION Geophysical (IO). I found the oil services stock by using Barchart to sort today's Top Stocks to Own list first for the highest Weighted Alpha, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/6 the stock gained 55.50%

ION Geophysical is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION's offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently.

Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

198.01+ Weighted Alpha

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 48.48% in he last month

Relative Strength index 83.32%

Technical support level at 29.55

Recently traded at 31.50 with a 50 day moving average of 19.14



Fundamental factors: