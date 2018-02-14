ION Geophysical - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to ION Geophysical (IO). I found the oil services stock by using Barchart to sort today's Top Stocks to Own list first for the highest Weighted Alpha, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/6 the stock gained 55.50%
ION Geophysical is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION's offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently.
Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.
Barchart technical indicators:
- 198.01+ Weighted Alpha
- 100% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 6 new highs and up 48.48% in he last month
- Relative Strength index 83.32%
- Technical support level at 29.55
- Recently traded at 31.50 with a 50 day moving average of 19.14
Fundamental factors:
- Market Cap $371 million
- The Wall Street analysts following the stock predicts Revenue will grow 17.60% this year and another 14.90% next year
- He estimates earnings will increase by 87.60% this year, an additional 800.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 18.00% for the next 5 years
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 683 to 44 that the stock will beat the market