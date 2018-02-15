Workiva - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Workiva (WK). I found the internet software stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first by most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then again for technical buy signals above 80%. I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/26 trhe stock gained 15.24%.

Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

Weighted Alpha 86.78+

88% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 16.97% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 84.56%

Technical support level at 24.35

Recently traded at 25.50 with a 50 day moving average of 15.24

Fundamental factors: