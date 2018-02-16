Abiomed - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Abiomed (ABMD). I found the medical instrument stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first for the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/5 the stock gained 31.76%.

Abiomed, Inc. is a provider of mechanical circulatory support devices and offers a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The Company develops, manufactures and markets proprietary products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping function of the heart. The Company's products are used in the cardiac catheterization lab, or cath lab, by interventional cardiologists and in the heart surgery suite by heart surgeons for patients who are in need of hemodynamic support prophylactically or emergently before, during or after angioplasty or heart surgery procedures.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 21.81% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.09%

Technical support level at 256.57

Recently traded at 266.21 with a 50 day moving average of 215.44

Fundamental factors: