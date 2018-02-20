Nvidia - My Favorite S&P 500 Stock

This morning I wanted to find a Large Cap stock that not only had a large gain in the last year but also one that had regained any losses from the recent correction unpleasantness. I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Large Cap Index stocks first by the highest Weighted Alpha then again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/14 the stock gained 3.09%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is the worldwide leader in graphics processors and media communications devices. The NVIDIA' Tesla' accelerated computing platform gives modern data centers the power to accelerate both artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. NVIDIA' DGX' Systems are built on the new, revolutionary NVIDIA Volta' GPU platform. Powered by NVIDIA' Tesla' GPUs and NVIDIA NVLink', the HGX reference architecture standardizes the design of data centers accelerating AI in the cloud-from autonomous driving and personalized healthcare to superhuman voice recognition. NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) is a GPU-accelerated platform that runs everywhere. Data scientists and researchers can now rapidly build, train, and deploy neural network models to address some of the most complicated AI challenges. Their researchers operate as a think tank, accelerating advances in product technologies, including AI innovations like facial animations and light transport.

Barchart technical Indicators:

137.02+ Weighted Alpha

131.95% gain in the last year

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signals

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 8.09% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 61.55%

Technical support level at 241.54

Recently traded at 249.88 with a 50 day moving average of 218.24

Fundamental factors: