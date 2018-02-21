Match Group - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to the popular on-line dating company of Match Group (MTCH). I found the stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first for the most frequent new highs in the last month, then again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/7 the stock gained 19.54%.

Match Group, Inc. offers subscription-based online dating websites and applications services. The company's dating products brands consists of Match, OkCupid, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, Twoo, OurTime and FriendScout24. Match Group, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.



Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter by signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 32.24% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.90%

Technical support level at 41.14

Recently traded at 43.08 with a 50 day moving average of 33.57

