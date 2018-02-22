Natural Alternatives International - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Natural Alternatives International (NAII). I found the health supplement stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then again by technical buy signals of 80% or more, I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/18 the stock gained 13.68%.

Natural Alternatives International (NAII) is engaged in the formulation and production of encapsulated vitamins and nutrients and provides for its clients assistance with foreign registration of products, graphic design, brochures, formulations and a host of other marketing related services.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20 , 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 11.06% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.12%

Technical support level at 11.82

Recently traded at 12.05 with a 50 day moving average of 10.81

Fundamental factors: