The Chart of the Day belongs to TechTarget (TTGT). I found the Internet content stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in last month then again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/15 the stock gained 23.58%.

TechTarget is a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 16.13% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.14%

Technical support level at 17.11

Recently traded at 17.39 with 50 day moving average of 15.06

Fundamental factors: