Dicerna Pharmaceuticals - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA). I found the biomedical stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then by technical buy signals of 80% or more. I always review the chart for consistent price appreciation by using the Flipchart feature. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/27 the stock gained 47.94%.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

274.06+ Weighted Alpha

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 35.77% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 78.61%

Technical support level at 12.02

Recently traded at 13.72 with a 50 day moving average of 9.43

Fundamental factors: