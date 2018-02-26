Dicerna Pharmaceuticals - Chart Of The Day

Feb. 26, 2018 4:31 PM ET
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Jim Van Meerten is an advisor to Marketocracy Capital Management and writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 6 new highs and up 35.77% in the last month.
  • Relative Strength Index 78.61%.

The Chart of the Day belongs to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA).  I found the biomedical stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then by technical buy signals of 80% or more.  I always review the chart for consistent price appreciation by using the Flipchart feature.  Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/27 the stock gained 47.94%.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

DRNA

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 274.06+ Weighted Alpha
  • 100% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 6 new highs and up 35.77% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 78.61%
  • Technical support level at 12.02
  • Recently traded at 13.72 with a 50 day moving average of 9.43

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $644.98 million
  • Revenue expected to grow 527.10% this year and another 273.00% next year
  • Wall Street analysts issued 5 strong buy recommendations on the stock
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Foll voted 39 to 5 that the stock will beat the market

