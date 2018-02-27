5 Great Large Cap Stocks

Today I wanted to find some Large Cap stocks that have recovered from the recent retrenchment. I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Index stocks first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then looked for technical buy signals of 80% or more. I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Today's Watch List includes:
Nvidia (NVDA), Netflix (NFLX), Boeing (BA), AbbVie (ABBV) and Amazon.Com (AMZN)
Barchart technical indicators:
- 137.52+ Weighted Alpha
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 5 new highs and up 1.62% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 59.44%
- Recently traded at 246.67 with a 50 day moving average of 233.61
Barchart technical indicators:
- 115.88+ Weighted Alpga
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 3 new highs and up 6.65% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 70.64%
- Recently traded at 292.88 with a 50 day moving average of 236.85
Barchart technical indicators:
- 113.59+ Weighted Alpha
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 5 new highs and up 7.43% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 67.51%
- Recently traded at 368.00 with a 50 day moving average of 328.73
Barchart technical indicators:
- 95.82+ Weighted Alpha
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 1 new high but down by 2.71% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 62.76%
- Recently traded at 119.76 with a 50 day moving average of 107.12
Barchart technical indicators:
- 88.68+ Weighted Alpha
- 96% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 7 new highs and up 8.22% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 68.99%
- Recently traded at 1516.42 with a 50 day moving average of 1327.09