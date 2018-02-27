5 Great Large Cap Stocks

Today I wanted to find some Large Cap stocks that have recovered from the recent retrenchment. I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Index stocks first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then looked for technical buy signals of 80% or more. I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Today's Watch List includes:

Nvidia (NVDA), Netflix (NFLX), Boeing (BA), AbbVie (ABBV) and Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Barchart technical indicators:

137.52+ Weighted Alpha

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 1.62% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 59.44%

Recently traded at 246.67 with a 50 day moving average of 233.61

Netflix (NFLX)

Barchart technical indicators:

115.88+ Weighted Alpga

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

3 new highs and up 6.65% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.64%

Recently traded at 292.88 with a 50 day moving average of 236.85

Boeing (BA)

Barchart technical indicators:

113.59+ Weighted Alpha

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 7.43% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.51%

Recently traded at 368.00 with a 50 day moving average of 328.73

AbbVie (ABBV)

Barchart technical indicators:

95.82+ Weighted Alpha

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

1 new high but down by 2.71% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.76%

Recently traded at 119.76 with a 50 day moving average of 107.12

Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Barchart technical indicators: