5 Great Large Cap Stocks

|Includes: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), AMZN, BA, NFLX, NVDA
Summary

High Weighted Alpha.

96% or better technical buy signals.

Trading above their 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages.

Today I wanted to find some Large Cap stocks that have recovered from the recent retrenchment.  I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Index stocks first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then looked for technical buy signals of 80% or more.  I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Today's Watch List includes:

Nvidia (NVDA), Netflix (NFLX), Boeing (BA), AbbVie (ABBV) and Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Nvidia (NVDA)

NVDA

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 137.52+ Weighted Alpha
  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 5 new highs and up 1.62% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 59.44%
  • Recently traded at 246.67 with a 50 day moving average of 233.61

Netflix (NFLX)

NFLX

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 115.88+ Weighted Alpga
  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 3 new highs and up 6.65% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 70.64%
  • Recently traded at 292.88 with a 50 day moving average of 236.85

Boeing (BA)

BA

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 113.59+ Weighted Alpha
  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 5 new highs and up 7.43% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 67.51%
  • Recently traded at 368.00 with a 50 day moving average of 328.73

AbbVie (ABBV)

ABBV

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 95.82+ Weighted Alpha
  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 1 new high but down by 2.71% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 62.76%
  • Recently traded at 119.76 with a 50 day moving average of 107.12

Amazon.Com (AMZN)

AMZN

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 88.68+ Weighted Alpha
  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 7 new highs and up 8.22% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 68.99%
  • Recently traded at 1516.42 with a 50 day moving average of 1327.09