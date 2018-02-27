Vericel - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Vericel (VCEL). I found the biomedical stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first for the highest Weighted Alpha, then again for technical buy signals of 80% or more. Next I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/13 the stock gained 9.53%.

Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

202.58+ Weighted Alpha

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 10.96% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.34%

Technical support level at 7.63

Recently traded at 8.20 with a 50 day moving average of 6.50

Fundamental factors: