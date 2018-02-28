Xencor - Chart Of The Day

Something is going on with Xencor (XNCR) ???? The Chart of the Day belongs to Xencor (XNCR). I found the biopharmaceutical stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first for the highest technical buy signals, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/14 the stock gained 28.80%.

Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 32.51% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 81.33%

Technical support level at 28.94

Recently traded at 30.68 with a 50 day moving average of 23.33

Fundamental factors: