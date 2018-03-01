The Stars Group - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to The Stars Group (TSG). I found the gaming software stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first for the highest technical buy signals, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/16 the stock gained 13.71%.

The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averaverages

12 new highs and up 7.39% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.71%

Technical support level at 26.77

Recently traded at 26.70 with a 50 day moving average of 24.96

Fundamental factors: