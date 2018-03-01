The Stars Group - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to The Stars Group (TSG). I found the gaming software stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first for the highest technical buy signals, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/16 the stock gained 13.71%.
The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averaverages
- 12 new highs and up 7.39% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 73.71%
- Technical support level at 26.77
- Recently traded at 26.70 with a 50 day moving average of 24.96
Fundamental factors:
- Market Cap $4.05 billion
- P/E 11.93
- Revenue expected to grow 13.20% this year and another 7.00% next year
- Earnings are estimated to increase 21.30% this year and an additional 5.70% next year
- Wall Street analysts issued 2 buy recommendations on the stock