CytomX Therapeutics - Chart Of The Day

Jim Van Meerten is an advisor to Marketocracy Capital Management and writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Summary

The Chart of the Day belongs to CytomX Therapeautics (NASDAQ:CTMX).  I found the biopharmaceutical stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High List first for the highest technical buy signals, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.  Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/11 the stock gained 57.37%.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CTMX

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 10 new highs and up 23.36% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 85.91%
  • Technical support level at 30.31
  • Recently traded at 33.22 with a 50 day moving average of 25.99

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.14 billion
  • Revenue expected to grow 270.50% this year and another 21.80% next year
  • Earnings estimated to compound at an annual rate of 1.80% for the next 5 years
  • Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 3 buy and 1 hold recommendation on the stock
