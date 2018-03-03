CytomX Therapeutics - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to CytomX Therapeautics (NASDAQ:CTMX). I found the biopharmaceutical stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High List first for the highest technical buy signals, then I used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/11 the stock gained 57.37%.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 23.36% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 85.91%

Technical support level at 30.31

Recently traded at 33.22 with a 50 day moving average of 25.99

