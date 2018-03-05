Fate Therapeutics - Chart Of The Day
Long Only, Momentum, Portfolio Strategy
Contributor Since 2009
Summary
The Chart of the Day belongs to Fate Therapeutics (FATE). I found the biomedical stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then again by technical buy signals of 80% o more. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/21 the sock gained 161.74%.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.
Barchart technical indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 2, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 9 new highs and up 51.66% in he last month
- Relative Strength Index 79.03%
- Technical support level at 11.59
- Recently traded at 13.27 with a 50 day moving average of 8.09
Fundamental factors:
- Market Cap $676 million
- Revenue expected to groe 22.80% next year
- Earning estimated to increase 7.60% this year and an additional 6.20% next year
- Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy and 3 buy recommendations
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 28 to 3 that the stock would beat the market