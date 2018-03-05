The Chart of the Day belongs to Fate Therapeutics (FATE). I found the biomedical stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then again by technical buy signals of 80% o more. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/21 the sock gained 161.74%.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 2, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 51.66% in he last month

Relative Strength Index 79.03%

Technical support level at 11.59

Recently traded at 13.27 with a 50 day moving average of 8.09

Fundamental factors: