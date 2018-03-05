Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

5 Large Cap Winners

Summary

High Weighted Alpha.

High technical buy signals.

Trading above their 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages.

Today I wanted to find Large Cap stocks that had the highest gains in the past but still had a high current price momentum.  I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Large Cap Index first for the highest Weighted Alpha, then for technical buy signals above 90%.  Next I used to Flipchart feature to make sure they had current and consistent price appreciation.  Today's Watch List includes:

Netflix (NFLX), Micron Technology (MU), Red Hat (RHT), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Hewlett Packard (HPE)

Netflix (NFLX)

NFLX Barchart technical indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 130.86+ Weighted Alpha
  • 124.02% gain in the last year
  • Recently traded at 309.52 with a 50 day moving average of 245.55

Micron Technology (MU)

MU

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 106.97+ Weighted Alpha
  • 101.54% gain in the last year
  • Recently traded at 51.49 with a 50 day moving average of 43.98

Red Hat (RHT)

RHT

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above ts 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 84.91+ Weighted Alpha
  • 81.88% gain in the last year
  • Recently traded at 18.86 with a 50 day moving average of 131.14

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

vrtx

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 64.48+ Weighted Alpha
  • 81.07% gain in the last year
  • Recently traded at 171.85 with a 50 day moving average of 159.14

Hewlett Packard (HPE)

hpe

Barchart technical indicators:

  • 96% technical buy signals
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 55.99+ Weighted Alpha
  • 41.66% gain in the last year
  • Recently traded at 18.94 with a 50 day moving average of 16.10