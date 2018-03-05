5 Large Cap Winners

Today I wanted to find Large Cap stocks that had the highest gains in the past but still had a high current price momentum. I used Barchart to sort the S&P 500 Large Cap Index first for the highest Weighted Alpha, then for technical buy signals above 90%. Next I used to Flipchart feature to make sure they had current and consistent price appreciation. Today's Watch List includes:

Netflix (NFLX), Micron Technology (MU), Red Hat (RHT), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Hewlett Packard (HPE)

Netflix (NFLX)

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

130.86+ Weighted Alpha

124.02% gain in the last year

Recently traded at 309.52 with a 50 day moving average of 245.55

Micron Technology (MU)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

106.97+ Weighted Alpha

101.54% gain in the last year

Recently traded at 51.49 with a 50 day moving average of 43.98

Red Hat (RHT)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above ts 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

84.91+ Weighted Alpha

81.88% gain in the last year

Recently traded at 18.86 with a 50 day moving average of 131.14

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Barchart technical indicators:

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

64.48+ Weighted Alpha

81.07% gain in the last year

Recently traded at 171.85 with a 50 day moving average of 159.14

Hewlett Packard (HPE)

Barchart technical indicators: