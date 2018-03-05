Broadridge Financial Solutions - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR). I found the FinTech stock by using Barchart to sort Today's New 52 Week High list first for the highest number of new highs in the last month, then again for technical buy signals. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/14 the stock gained 6.14%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is a global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 90 percent of public companies and mutual funds in North America, and processes in fixed income and equity trades per day.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below.

Barchart technical indicators:

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter by signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 14.01% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.86%

Technical support level at 101.74

Recently traded at 103.32 with a 50 day moving average of 95.21

