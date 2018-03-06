Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR). I found the pharma stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then again by technical buy signals of 80% or more. I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/26 the stock gained 13.72%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases primarily in the United States. The company's proprietary Dynamic Polyconjugate platform develops drugs based on the RNA interference mechanism which silences disease-causing genes. Its products include ARC-520, ARC-521, ARC-AAT, ARC-F12, ARC-HIF2 and ARC-LPA which are in different clinical trial phase. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation, is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

100% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signals

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 30.65% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.63%

Technical support level at 7.29

Recently traded at 7.46 with a 50 day moving average of 5.50

Fundamental factors: