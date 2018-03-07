GrubHub - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to GrubHub (GRUB). I found the food delivery stock by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then again by technical buy signals of 80% or more. I then use the Flipchart feature to review charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy in 2/8 the stock gained 15.49%.

GrubHub Inc. is an online and mobile food ordering company. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order and re-order for convenience. It operates within the United States and the United Kingdom. GrubHub Inc. is based in United States.

Barchart's Opinion trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 10 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com web site when you read this report.

Barchart technical indicators:

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 47.41% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.24%

Technical support level at 98.09

Recently traded at 102.95 with a 50 day moving average of 80.69

Fundamental factors: