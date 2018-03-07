Codexis - Chart Of The Day

The Chart of the Day belongs to Codexis (CDXS). I found the organic chemical company by using Barchart to sort today's New 52 Week High list first for the highest Weighted Alpha, then again for technncal buy signals of 80% or more. I always use the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/26 the stock gained 17.49%.

Codexis, Inc. is a leading protein engineering company that applies its technology to the development of biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. Codexis' proven technology enables implementation of biocatalytic solutions to meet customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing.

Barchart technical indicators:

96% technical buy signals

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 30.30% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.20%

Technical support level at 10.62

Recently traded at 10.75 with a 50 day moving average of 8.80

