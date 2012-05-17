Barchart Morning Call 5/17

Thursday 5/17/12

United States

0830 ET Weekly initial unemployment claims expected -2,000 to 365,000, previous -1,000 to 367,000. Weekly continuing claims expected +6,000 to 3.235 million, previous -61,000 to 3.229 million.

0830 ET USDA weekly exports.

1000 ET Apr leading indicators expected +0.1%, Mar +0.3%.

1000 ET May Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index expected +1.5 to 10.0, Apr -4.0 to 8.5.

1030 ET DOE natural gas storage.

1100 ET Treasury announces amounts of 2-year T-notes (previous $35 billion), 5-year T-notes (previous $35 billion) and 7-year T-notes (previous $29 billion) to be auctioned May 22-24.

1235 ET St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks to the Rotary Club of Louisville, KY.

1300 ET Treasury auctions $13 billion in 10-year TIPS.

1630 ET Weekly money supply report and Fed balance sheet.

Japan

0000 ET Japan Apr Tokyo condo sales, Mar -6.1% y/y.

0030 ET Japan Mar final industrial production, prelim +1% m/m and +13.9% y/y. Japan Mar final capacity utilization, prelim -1.7% m/m.

CHI

2130 ET China Apr property prices.