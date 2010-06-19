A good investing summer ahead

Jun. 19, 2010 4:20 PM ET
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten's Blog
65.66K Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Long Only, Momentum, Portfolio Strategy

Contributor Since 2009

Jim Van Meerten is an advisor to Marketocracy Capital Management and writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
This week the market got some legs under it. Each weekend I go back to Barchart to get the data for my 3 market yardsticks. This help me clear my head of all the sensational headlines I've read during the past week and just look at the data. I use 3 because although they usually go in tandem they each measure the market in different ways so I think it gives me a more complete feel of what is happening. Let's see what they tell us.

Value Line Index -- Approximately 1700 stocks so it is much broader than the S&P 500 or very narrow Dow 30 -- Up for the week


  • The Index was up 2.51% for the week
  • The Index is up 1.13% for the month
  • The Index has been up 3 weeks and down 2 weeks
  • The Index closed Friday above it's 20 & 100 day moving average but below it's 50 DMA

Barchart Market Momentum -- The percentage of stocks closing above their Daily Moving Averages for various time frames -- Above 50% is always good

  • Friday over 76.73% closed above the 20 DMA -- only 40.92% closed above the 50 DMA -- 51.44% closed above the 100 DMA
  • Last week over 55.12% closed above the 20 DMA -- only 26.90 closed above the 50 DMA -- only 41.13% closed above the 100 DMA
  • Last month only 9.26% closed above the 20 DMA -- only 17.09% closed above the 50 DMA -- only 33.95% closed above the 100 DMA

Ratio of stocks hitting new high/new lows for various time frames -- 1.0+ bullish, 1.0 neutral, below .99 bearish -- We've got some bullish signs here

  • 1 month ratio of new highs/new lows -- 1367/231 = 5.92
  • 3 month ratio of new highs/new lows -- 276/140 = 1.97
  • 6 month ratio of new highs/new low -- 237/94 = 2.52

Bonus Info -- Once a month the Conference Board publishes their Leading Economic Index -- The Leading Economic Indicators were positive .4%, Coincident Economic Indicators positive .4% and Lagging Economic Indicators negative only .1%. That's a great sign that the economy is in recovery.

Summary and Investment Strategy -- All three of my yardsticks have positive results and the Conference Boards Economic Indicators show the economy is in recovery. I'll still trim any under performing stocks but I intend to stay fully invested.

Jim Van Meerten is an investor who writes on financial matters on Financial Tides,Barchart Portfolio Blogs, Seeking Alpha, Marketocracy and MSN Top Stocks. Please leave a comment below or email JimVanMeerten@gmail.comDisclosure: No positions in the stocks mentioned at the time of publication

 


Disclosure: No positions mentioned
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.