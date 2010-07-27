Power back-up options

I'm adding Active Power, Inc. (APCW) to the Barchart Van Meerten Speculagtive portfolio. The company designs, manufactures and markets power quality products that provide the consistent, reliable electric power required by today's digital economy. The company is the first company to commercialize a flywheel energy storage system that provides a highly reliable, low-cost and non-toxic replacement for lead-acid batteries used in conventional power quality installations. The company has developed a battery-free power quality system which is marketed under the Caterpillar brand name.

This penny stock is moving and hit 15 new highs in the last 20 sessions. The last month's price appreciation of 34.94% has given the stock a 96% Barchart overall technical buy signal with 12 of the 13 technical indicators signaling buy. The stock trades around 1.11 with a 50 day moving average of .86.

Believe it or not Wall Street has noticed this stock and has 3 buy recommendations out for their clients. Their consensus estimate of increases in sales are 41.30% for this year and 22.30% next year. Earnings per share is the real story with an estimate of a 52.90% increase in EPS this year, 75.00% next year and a 5 year annually compounded EPS growth rate of 25.00% expected. These are very aggressive estimates.

The CAPS members on Motley Fool think the stock will beat the market with a vote of 32 to 10 with the All Stars split 7 to 7.

If you're looking for a penny stock that has Wall Street recommendations here are some points to consider:

Disclosure: No positions in ACPW at the time of publication
