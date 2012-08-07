Barchart Morning Call 8-7

Tuesday 8/7/12

United States

0745 ET ICSC (Int'l Council of Shopping Centers) weekly retailer sales.

0855 ET Redbook weekly retailer sales.

1130 ET Weekly 4-week T-bill auction.

1300 ET Treasury auctions $32 billion of 3-year T-notes.

1430 ET Fed Chairman Bernanke speaks in Washington DC on financial education.

1500 ET Jun consumer credit expected +$11.0 bln, May +$17.118 bln.

1630 ET API weekly U.S. oil statistics.

United Kingdom

0430 ET U.K. June industrial production expected -3.9% m/m and -5.4% y/y, May +1.0% m/m and -1.6% y/y.

0430 ET U.K. June manufacturing production expected -4.5% m/m and -5.7% y/y, May +1.2% m/m and -1/7% y/y.

