Know thyself: My personal 'Hall of Shame'

Robert Prechter's advise for successful trading is largely focused on discipline. One major component of this is admitting your mistakes.

I believe there can be no better way to accomplish this than to share your performance - that way, if you are failing, and can't or won't admit it to yourself, the guy next to you can enlighten you.

I have proudly laid out my greatest trading successes (such as they are) in my profile. It only seems fair to share some of my worst. That is what I am going to be doing here - show anyone who cares to look, my poorer trades

Not from my whole career, mind you! That would be just too painful. And time consuming. BUT, as it happens, recent market action, and my response to it, provides a convenient sample. Starting back in May, I began buying puts, mostly way out of the money. I finished off the last purchase this morning (I think). This will be my sample.

As I write this line (10/21/09), this is a 'placeholder' entry. If and as any of these options expire worthless, or I just give up on them, I will use the "Edit" function to add an entry of their time and price of purchase. I expect to make the first entry in the first few days of November.

Bear in mind that some of these have expirations going out to 2011, so this might be a loooong project.



Or not. ; )



Oct. 30: Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) (or in my case, WTF ?)

Goldman saw this company as a leveraged play on oil field utilization, and I agreed . . . but I had different expectations of where oil was headed. While I predicted the rise of oil to around $75/barrel this summer, I had no idea demand would return to those levels so late in the year, with depression looming.

I bought a small handful of the Feb. '10s, @$7.50, at a nickel each, in July. Oil is currently just a bit under $78/barrel, and WFT is trading at $17 and change. I still have some time on these, and it looks like oil and stocks are going to be headed in the direction of bailing me out, but I must admit that my original expectations justifying the position were erroneous.

Moral: Goldman Sachs is not always wrong; moral turpitude does not equate to universal error. I made the same mistake our intolerant ancestors did, during Europe's religious wars - anyone believing differently was a 'heretic', and presumed to be open to every other kind of sin. Which is silly, as the gentlemen on both sides, while they would cheerfully kill one another, would never stoop to stealing.



Nov. 1: MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

Once upon a time, there was a company that insured other people's debt. That is, put up its own pristine credit rating to support those less fortunate, who paid it handsomely to do so.

But then, its pristine credit rating went away. The business model was no longer executable, right? So the company must be doomed. Right?

Um, well, no, it turns out. Somehow this company manages to stay in business insuring bonds and CDOs, despite the fact that its own credit rating (=capacity to actually make good on claims) is shot. No, don't ask me, I don't know.

Much was made of a notion to split the company, shielding its relatively attractive muni arm from whatever might be about to happen to the rest of the firm. Given recent events in almost every state in the union, but most especially California, I wonder how this really would help.

Most of the puts in the financial sector that I made so much on in 2008 were LEAPS I had bought a year or more earlier. As 2008 progressed, I had been stalking MBI as a 'zero-short', but didn't pull the trigger in time, and then the SEC said no short selling, so what's bear to do? I tried to set up a 'synthetic short' using puts, but I came in too early (May), and cheaped out, went too low, and not quite far enough out.

I didn't lose much on this, but the errors are obvious enough to be painful. I waited too long, then couldn't discipline myself to walk away, instead coming back in too early, embracing a strategy that required me to be proved correct quickly.

I would say "won't make that mistake twice", but . . .



American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

"The Dead walk ! The Dead walk !! The Dead . . . pass taxpayer money, to Goldman . . . !?"

Who would have guessed the taxpayers would supinely accede to this abomination? Not me, that's for sure. The fact that (relatively) free markets attach any value to this hollow shell is beyond me. They are either assuming the Recovery Fairy will make all their potential liabilities go away, or they believe the government well really is bottomless, and will never find a better way to keep Goldman Sachs in business.

My trajectory for this position was almost identical to my MBI experience: waited too long, wouldn't walk away, couldn't short, back in too early with a too-aggressively structured synthetic position. Recent market action might actually take this one into the black, but I have to admit, my assumptions were just wrong.



Dec.: Martha Stewart Omnimedia (Pending:MSO)

Back in May or so, I decided that one of the consequences of the verified end of the generational uptrend was likely to be the end of the Age of shameless self-promotion. Having no way to short Oprah, or 'The Donald', I set my sights lower, down into the 'JV' self promoters, where I found Martha.

Please understand that this was Not a play on felonious corporate figureheads. That stigma is worn thin from over use. In a nation that claims to love freedom, yet maintains the highest per/capita incarceration rate on the Planet, the 'Scarlet C' of criminality just doesn't negatively impress like it used to. And when the President can lie under oath, and walk, the fact that your corporate namesake got somewhat stiffer treatment for the same offense is an indicator of relative privilege, not moral standing.

I bought puts just out of the money, $5, the farthest out ones I could get, December. But Martha, it turns out, had the last laugh, is the stock held just above my strike through the holidays. The result was a loss of almost $900, my biggest loss of the year. And I learned something about focusing on personalities.

It's a good thing.



Jan. 15: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Back in May, with then echoes of the then-recent havoc in the banking sector still ringing loudly in our ears, I paid heed to the growing chorus of warnings about Commercial Real Estate. In case you've been hiding under a rock, Vornado is one of the bigger players of this type; I reasoned that, if there was general trouble in the sector, especially on the scale of recent events in banking, they would be too big to avoid it. Bought Jan '10 Puts, at a strike well out of the money.

Turns out, the liquidity spigot (and some fancy accounting) was sufficient to keep this industry staggering along. Their reckoning is postponed; mine lost me a bit over $800.



Freddie Mac: (FRE)

An indefinitely large line of credit can keep a business open, but since it all has to be paid back at some point, it can't really preserve share holders' equity, can it? Can it? Well, um, apparently, yes, yes it can. See my notes re AIG, above; how a free-ish market can assign any value to this government front is beyond me. But someone out there sincerely believes that this glorified mortgage trash-heap is going to not only be around to pay off its indefinite debt, but actually turn a profit someday.

In August, I bought Jan puts at $1, assuming a 'zero'. Lost about $200



Amerisource Bergen (NYSE:ABC)

I used to work for these idiots, and I got to see their corporate focus on style over substance at very close range. So every now and then, I treat myself to a downside bet on this large drug wholesaler. In August, I bought Jan puts. Lost about $100.

If there is a lesson to this one, it might be that, whatever is wrong that you can see, it might be balanced out (if only temporarily) by things you can't see.



General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oh, this . . . this one is just embarrassing.

Early in 2008, I bought some Leap puts on GE, expiring in Jan '10, strike $15 (which was waayyy out of the money at the time). Most of these I closed back in late 2008, at a 20/1 return (one of my best ever, so far). But I held on to a few. In early 2009, GE got down to $6 a share, making those remaining puts worth c. $900 per contract.

But my model gave me a target of $5.

So I held them.

And now, at expiration, Mr. Market thumbs his nose at me, with GE a bit above my strike, 'cause I thought I was entitled to One More Dollar.

As I said, they were way out of the money when I bought them, thus cheap, and so my loss is small. But the opportunity cost of that decision . . . ouch !



