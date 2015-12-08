Negative news such as the recent terrorist attacks in Paris may have some temporary effects on travel. However, people tend to travel when the negative news subsides. The Priceline Group (PCLN) stated in its Q3 conference call that the news doesn't have to be positive for consumers to travel. CEO, Darren Houston, explained that when the headlines are not negative, people will travel. So, my thoughts are that the negativity regarding the recent attacks will subside and consumers will continue to book their travel plans. Therefore, I think that travel demand and Priceline's business will remain strong going forward.

Another headwind for the company has been the effect of currency negatively affecting the company's results in terms of dollars. Priceline derives 90% of gross bookings from international brands. So, fluctuating currencies will negatively impact the company's results. However, investors should be more concerned with the company's organic growth rather than currency headwinds. For example, Priceline reported a 22% increase in gross bookings for Q3. This was only a 7% increase when expressed in U.S. dollars due to the stronger value of the dollar. Gross profit increased by 29% in Q3, but only by 11% as expressed in U.S. dollars. So, my thoughts are that even though the effect of currency looks large, the company is still showing healthy growth even after accounting for the effect. If all currencies traded at parity and Priceline reported that gross bookings increased 7% and that gross profit increased by 11%, it would still reflect attractive growth. Plus, the 22% increase in gross bookings before the effect of currency shows that the underlying business is performing well.

Some investors may point to competition as a headwind. However, I think that there will always be plenty of competition in the travel industry. I also think that there will always be a large amount of demand for travel so that most players in the industry will get their piece of the pie. Priceline can grow its market share even with companies like Airbnb in the industry growing its market share. Airbnb does represent competition for Priceline. However, Airbnb is more for connecting people to unique accommodations such villas, or for travelers to find someone renting an extra room, house, or condo. Priceline also offers alternative accommodations along with standard accommodations, which makes the company more of a one-stop shop for a variety of travel needs. What makes Priceline attractive is its Name Your Own Price program where customers have the potential to save up to 40% on flights, up to 60% on hotels, and up to 40% on rental cars by bidding on these services. This creates some excitement in the shopping process as consumers aim to get great deals for their travel plans from their own bidding efforts.

I don't think that Airbnb or other competition in the industry will significantly hurt Priceline's business going forward. However, it will be something to keep an eye on. There has been a lot of competition in the travel industry in the past and the better companies like Priceline have achieved growth despite the competition. Recessions have more of a significant impact on the industry. When the economies of the world are on solid footing as they are now, the travel industry performs well.

Tailwinds

The trend in the travel industry is moving towards more online bookings than the traditional off-line bookings. Priceline is the leader in the worldwide online accommodation reservation market, based on room nights booked. Priceline operates a number of online travel websites to benefit from this trend: priceline.com, booking.com, agoda.com, rentalcars.com, OpenTable.com, and kayak.com. Priceline has apps for each of its websites. So, the company benefits from the shift to mobile as well as standard online bookings on desktops/laptops.

Demand for international travel has remained strong this year according to the International Air Transport Association [IATA]. Total revenue passenger kilometers [RPKs] increased 7.5% year-over-year in October after September's 7.4% increase. The growth in air travel has been driven by lower fares. There was a 5% drop in average fares for the first 8 months of 2015. I think that growth in air travel will continue as lower fuel prices are likely to help keep fares at attractive levels for travelers.

Another tailwind for Priceline is the effect that the millennial generation is having on travel. Millennials are now leading the resurgence in travel. The Baby Boom generation previously led. However, the trend has shifted. The decline in the Baby Boomers travel spending (for those between age 50 and 60) could be because they are helping pay for their children's college education and socking away money ahead of retirement. The Boomer's spending on travel, picks up after retirement. The millennials have a tendency to spend money on experiences rather than on material things. Forty-nine percent of millennials said that luxury travel is a deserved reward for hard work. Only 39% of Generation Xers and 38% of baby boomers said that. Since the amount of living millennials is expected to exceed the amount of living baby boomers, Priceline is likely to benefit from this large generation's taste for travel.

I think that millennials will be attracted to Priceline because last minute travel plans are a favorite form of travel for this generation. Priceline is likely to be used by these millennials for its convenient & easy-to-use apps, which are conducive for booking last minute deals. Priceline allows the millennials to get a good value on the higher-end accommodations such as 5-star hotels that the generation tends to crave.

Valuation and Conclusion

Priceline is trading at 19X next year's expected earnings per share of $68.62. This is lower than Expedia's (NASDAQ:EXPE) forward PE of 20. Priceline's earnings growth is expected to be nearly 19% in 2016. This will be driven by revenue growth of about 16% and a high gross margin of 92% as compared to Expedia's 80%. Priceline's return on equity [ROE] of 29% will also help the company sustain its strong earnings growth.

Priceline is a consistent producer of positive operating and free cash flow. So, I performed a discounted cash flow [DCF] analysis to determine the stock's intrinsic value. I used 10% as the discount rate as that is the long-term market average rate of return that we aim to beat. I assumed that free cash flow would average 13% annual growth for the next five years (which is below the 15% expected annual EPS growth over the same period). I then estimated that free cash flow would grow at 10% annually for years 6 - 10 (taking increased competition into consideration), and 3% annually thereafter. The calculation gives the stock an intrinsic value of $1455, which is below the current price of $1302. Therefore, the stock has a margin of safety and is attractively valued.

I would like to see a 10 for 1 stock split as this would allow more investors to use options for covered calls or put sell strategies. Currently, investors would have to have over $130,000 invested in Priceline just to sell one out of the money covered call. I'm sure other investors probably feel the same way. However, I am not sure what the company's thoughts are on that.

Overall, I think that the tailwinds behind the company are stronger than the headwinds. Priceline is achieving growth in the face of its headwinds and the tailwinds are likely to keep the trend going in a positive direction. Therefore, revenue and earnings are likely to grow at an above average pace (on par with consensus estimates), which will drive the stock to outperform the market over the long-term.