Happy Valentine's Day - My Subscription Service Is Ending

Happy Valentine's Day!

Since I did not achieve the subscriber growth that I anticipated for my Momentum at a Reasonable Price subscription service, I have decided to stop the service. The remaining subscribers have been notified and will receive any applicable refunds from SA. SA will be disabling the links to the sign-up page soon.

The good news for all of my followers is that I will continue to write articles on SA without the subscription service. This will allow me to write more articles that will reach a wider audience. I will be sharing my best ideas with everyone. I'll continue to focus on companies that are likely to outperform the S&P 500 over the long-term.

I'd like to thank all of those who did subscribe and I continue to thank all of my regular followers. Have a great week!