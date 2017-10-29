Best Stock Idea for the Future

I see Facebook (FB) as a good risk/reward investment for the long-term. This is one of my favorite ideas that is likely to have many outperforming years ahead for the stock. The company continues to attract and grow ad revenue.

The company's stability comes from millions of advertisers on a platform that continues to grow. Facebook's expected earnings growth of 22% for 2018, should drive the stock to about $220 next year.

I previously wrote about how Amazon's (AMZN) stock would dip after the Q2 earnings miss. The stock did dip to about $938 between Q2 and Q3 earnings after the previous peak of $1052. However, I am bullish on the stock for the long-term. The Q3 earnings were exceeded and the company continues to dominate the e-commerce space. So, I expect the stock to perform well over the long-term. Any dips in the stock are likely buying opportunities.

Tesla (TSLA) is a company that I don't typically cover. There are many others who cover the company with better insights than I have. This is a stock that I would avoid right now. Tesla is having problems executing production for the Model 3. The stock is now in decline. Until a clear positive catalyst arises for Model 3 production, I expect the stock to continue its decline.

