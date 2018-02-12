"Mini-Crat" Week In Review

However, buying opportunities may be emerging over the next 1-3 months.

Because this group of stocks has a higher percentage of mid and small cap issues, some of the losses were more pronounced.

While there were some upside surprises, practically everybody was down this week.

What is a "minicrat?" I'm glad you asked. No, it's not a new diabolical plot hatched by Dr. Evil. It's like a Dividend Aristocrat... only smaller. These are small- and mid-cap companies that have raised their dividend for at least 10 years.

Let's start with the good news: there were some nice gains in the Mini-crat world last week:

Flowers Foods (FLO) rose 6.26% on good earnings news. They're now trading near a 52-week high:

Universal Corporation (UVV) also rose; it's up a little over 6% for the week. They have a nice 4.35% yields. But -- they're a player in the tobacco market, which is a no-go for some.

The Connecticut Water Company (CTWS) rallied 5.65% on a deal to increase rates:

Connecticut Water Company today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel (OCC) that it says will result in a rate increase of 11 cents per day for an average residential customer and “is good for the families and communities served by the company and maintains our ability to continue investing in drinking water infrastructure.”

They're currently yielding 2.11% and are bouncing from a 52-week low:

But there were also some very large losses. Mercury Financial (MCY) was down nearly 12% despite a positive earnings report. (I profiled MCY here).

And Owens and Minor (OMI) was also off nearly 12%. They recently reported a fairly big earnings miss for 2017. I profiled OMI here. See also here and here.

Other recent profiles were also down:

Helmerick and Payne (HP) was off 9.26% (see my profile here).

Telephone Data Systems was down 7.67% (see my profile here)

Old Republic fell 7.66%. This despite a recent positive earnings report (see my profile here).

Conoco Products was off 5.75%. (see my profile here).

For obvious reasons, most of these stocks were off this week. All the sectors were down. Utilities were the best performer and they lost 2.65%. Both the NYSE and NASDAQ cumulative advance/decline ratio took a nosedive and the number of stocks above their respective 50 and 200-day moving averages cratered. If your stocks were up this week, consider buying a lottery ticket.

In other news:

Axis Capital (AXS) reported a loss:

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

Here's the reason (from their latest financial statements):

Thanks to a busy hurricane season, they have very large losses.

ADM (which I profiled here) is in talks to purchase Bunge (BG). Here's a link to a Bloomberg video on the proposed merger.

Bemis announced its 35th consecutive dividend increase. It's currently yielding 2.69%.

Leggett and Platt (LEG) (which I profiled this week) missed earnings (link).

Southside Bankshares (SBSI) (which I profiled here) had a good earnings report (link).

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.