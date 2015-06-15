Concrete Milestones: The New Foreign Trade Policy Has Set A Rs. 900 Billion Goods & Services Export Target For 2015-2020

On 1st April, the government released its new foreign trade policy (FTP) for the period 2015-2020. It assumes significance as it is PM Narendra Modi-led government's first FTP. The new FTP is also important in the backdrop of a fragile global economic recovery.

The crux of the new FTP is to boost gross domestic product (NYSEMKT:GDP) growth by enhancing exports of both goods and services and to generate employment. FTP is in sync with the government's other pet projects like 'Make in India', 'Digital India', 'Skills India' and 'ease of doing business.' The new policy is also in line with the government's aim of making India a manufacturing hub.

THE LOGIC

Gross Domestic Product , measured according to the expenditure method of calculating, is the sum of all expenditure or spending on goods and services in a nation's economy in a year by various entities like consumers, business, government and the external sector.

GDP = C + I + G + X, C = spending by consumers, I = investment by businesses, G = government spending and X = net exports or (exports-imports), X (net imports) can be positive or negative. If it is positive (more exports than imports), then the GDP goes up and if it is negative (more imports than exports), then the GDP tends to go down.

THE TARGET

India has been importing more than what it is exporting (trade deficit). It is not bad per se as it means that consumption is increasing as GDP grows. But there are some worrying aspects of India's external sector that have surfaced in the past few years. Indian exporters are losing competitiveness. Global demand for goods and services has come down due to falling global growth. There has been over-dependence on a few export destinations and few products.

India's CAD is worryingly high. All these issues warrant a fix to India's external sector. With this as background, India released its foreign trade policy to help provide a stable and sustainable policy environment for foreign trade in both merchandise and services.

Typically, India exports merchandise of around $300 billion and services export is to the tune of $150 billion. India is a net importer of goods, but a net exporter of services, mostly IT. For the year 2013, total export figures stood at $465 billion.

FTP has set out an ambitious target of doubling exports of goods and services to $900 billion by 2020. The new FTP aims to raise India's share in world exports from 2% currently to 3.5% by 2020. The focus of the new policy is to support both manufacturing and services sectors.

THE GAME PLAN

The government plans to play a proactive role in fixing the back-end by helping exporters in streamlining and simplifying complex procedural aspects of the exports business. It wants to facilitate claim of incentives and reduce transaction costs, and use more of paperless transactions with an aim to facilitate ease of doing business in the country.

To boost services exports, the government aims to find a diversified market. So far, the Indian services sector has been focussing mainly on the US and Europe for exports. There is a huge concentration of risk here as seen in the last few years since these markets have slowed down.

Further, Indian exporters of services are facing competition from exporters from other emerging markets. To boost manufacturing exports, the strategy to meet export targets is two-pronged: product strategy and market strategy.

For products, the government plans to push 'brand India' and focus on quality products. The aim is to manufacture higher value-added and labour-intensive products. Engineering goods, electronics, drugs and pharma are the focus area. The government is also focusing on labour-intensive sectors like agriculture, plantation crops, leather, textiles, marine products and iron ore exports, among others.

Under markets strategy, the government plans to enter into various forms of trade agreements with nations and convert them into potential export destinations. The government has been negotiating agreements with Canada, Australia, China and other African nations.

Over the years, there has been an increasing shift in India's trade from conventional destinations, that is, the US and EU towards South Asia, ASEAN, Africa and Latin America. The foreign trade policy is working in the direction of diversifying markets for Indian exports.

SALIENT FEATURES

No Sops

In a marked departure from earlier policies of offering subsidies and sops to exporters, the new FTP doesn't offer sops to exporters. The FTP has hinted at a gradual phase-out of export subsidies. This is because the current World Trade Organization (WTO) rules envisage eventual phasing out of export subsidies. The WTO is a global body that sets rules for international trade. Indian rules have to be in tune with those of WTO norms. Plus, India no more has deep pockets to sustain subsidies at the cost of the exchequer.

Simple And Few Schemes

So far, the government has been offering incentives to exporters under various schemes. This can become complex and tiresome for exporters to keep a tab on each scheme.

The FTP has subsumed five earlier merchandise export schemes under one scheme - Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). And to support the services sector, the FTP has introduced the Services Exports from India Scheme (SEIS), which has replaced other such schemes. Clubbing of schemes will go a long way in making export promotion policy simpler and easier to navigate.

Focus On Services

While India is a net importer of goods, it should be noted that India is a net exporter of services. Services exports helps keep the current account deficit down. The share of services export in the global trade was 0.6% in 1991, 1% in 2000 and 3.3% in 2013. If services export rises faster than merchandise export in the next five years, as projected by the government, this would help keep CAD under check.

Role Of State And Union Territories

A major path-breaking initiative taken by FTP 2015-2020 is the involvement of States and Union Territories in strategizing and promoting exports.States and Union Territories have been given a voice by including their nominees into various decision-making committees at the center. This can have far-reaching benefits if properly executed. This is in sync with the government's theme of federal cooperation.

CHALLENGES

There are a few bumps in the road for the government to meet the said export targets. One is the value of the currency. Lower Indian rupee against the US dollar helps exporters. However, this makes imports expensive. A balance needs to be achieved with least volatility in exchange rates and currency markets.

But there is little that the government or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can do to keep the value of the rupee lower. India doesn't have an implicit policy to target exchange rates like other Asian countries. There are many external factors that are at play. Thus, the state of the external environment will be undoubtedly crucial.

Further, the global trading landscape depends a lot on agreements between nations. Negotiations for these agreements are time-consuming, which affects India's trade in the short term. The biggest challenge, however, is constraints within the country such as infrastructure bottlenecks. This hampers productivity and makes Indian products uncompetitive.



Lastly, the government is committed to transforming India into a manufacturing and exporting hub. This is possible only if India's products are of world class standard. FTP has envisaged a long-term branding strategy to ensure that 'Brand India' becomes synonymous with high quality. FTP's focus is on quality and standards and to produce zero-defect products.

The target of $900 billion by 2020 is at a compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of around 14% per year. Between 2004 and 2014, Indian exports have grown by 13.5%. With this as a precedent and the hopes of revival of global growth in the coming years, this target looks considerably achievable.

