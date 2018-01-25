Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

My Ultimate Safe Withdrawal Method

Summary

Using a payment calculator as safe withdrawal method.

What rate to use.

What term to use.

Determining safe withdrawal amounts in retirement is difficult because it depends on unknown variables including your life expectancy and portfolio return. To make these variables known, first, I expect the portfolio will last fifty years and will be passed to my family.  Second, I use the portfolio's dividend yield as its return. Since I invest in the Global Cap-Weighted Equity Market, its current yield is 2.1%. 

Given the above, how do I determine my annual spending?

Each January 1, I calculate a payment using my portfolio balance as the loan value, the portfolio dividend yield as the interest rate, and always 50 years as the term. The resulting payment is my monthly spending level for that year of retirement.

Here is a good payment calculator: Payment Calculator For a $1 million loan amount, 2.1% interest rate, and 50 year term, the payment is $2693.38 per month. This totals $32,320 for 12 months, or a 3.23% withdrawal rate for the year. I raise my cash level to $32,320 and set up an automatic $2693 monthly transfer to my checking account. I am done until next January 1, when I repeat the calculation, create my new cash balance and adjust my automatic monthly transfer. Using this simple payment method with a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) makes running out of money improbable, but the annual withdrawal can go down during bear markets.

To smooth out the retirement spending dips in bear markets, the annual withdrawal change can be adjusted to a maximum decrease of 5% and a maximum increase of 5%, but at a minimum the actual dividends received from the portfolio are spent.  All dividends received throughout the year are held in cash so very few shares are sold annually to raise the cash balance at year end.  Spending more than the dividends received annually does increase the risk of running out of money in retirement, but this method successfully back-tests to the year 1871 using the S&P 500 index as the portfolio.  The portfolio's ending value was more than four times its inflation adjusted ending balance for both 1913 and 1970, meaning the retiree is four times wealthier in 2017 even after taking the withdrawals from the portfolio. Source: http://www.usinflationcalculator.com/ Notice how the dividend is the driver of this retirement spending method, but most of the dividend cuts are eliminated.  In the past 65 years, the retirement spending increased in all years except 1974 and 1975.  Here is a graph showing the results of a back-test with a portfolio ending balance of $1 million:

Appendix:

Here is the source data for the above graph from (http://www.multpl.com/s-p-500-historical-prices):

Date SP500 Level Present Value Dividend Withdrawal PMT calculation
Jan 1, 2018 2,683.73 $1,000,076 $18,501 $19,252 $30,270
Jan 1, 2017 2,275.12 $848,913 $17,233 $18,336 $26,645
Jan 1, 2016 1,918.60 $718,194 $15,154 $17,462 $22,904
Jan 1, 2015 2,028.18 $761,228 $14,616 $16,631 $23,370
Jan 1, 2014 1,822.36 $686,500 $13,318 $15,839 $21,161
Jan 1, 2013 1,480.40 $560,435 $12,330 $15,085 $18,193
Jan 1, 2012 1,300.58 $496,159 $10,568 $14,366 $15,886
Jan 1, 2011 1,282.62 $493,951 $9,039 $13,682 $14,890
Jan 1, 2010 1,123.58 $436,908 $8,826 $13,031 $13,686
Jan 1, 2009 865.58 $338,074 $10,920 $12,410 $13,290
Jan 1, 2008 1,378.76 $540,227 $10,102 $11,819 $16,418
Jan 1, 2007 1,424.16 $559,426 $9,846 $11,256 $16,624
Jan 1, 2006 1,278.73 $504,147 $8,873 $10,720 $14,981
Jan 1, 2005 1,181.41 $468,400 $7,588 $10,210 $13,521
Jan 1, 2004 1,132.52 $451,471 $7,269 $9,724 $13,006
Jan 1, 2003 895.84 $359,938 $6,443 $9,261 $10,762
Jan 1, 2002 1,140.21 $460,632 $6,311 $8,820 $12,613
Jan 1, 2001 1,335.63 $541,375 $6,605 $8,400 $14,352
Jan 1, 2000 1,425.59 $579,063 $6,775 $8,000 $15,185
Jan 1, 1999 1,248.77 $507,951 $6,908 $7,619 $13,879
Jan 1, 1998 963.36 $392,790 $6,324 $7,256 $11,315
Jan 1, 1997 766.22 $313,059 $6,261 $6,911 $9,767
Jan 1, 1996 614.42 $251,975 $5,644 $6,581 $8,244
Jan 1, 1995 465.25 $191,532 $5,535 $6,268 $7,085
Jan 1, 1994 472.99 $195,412 $5,276 $5,970 $6,979
Jan 1, 1993 435.23 $180,375 $5,123 $5,685 $6,611
Jan 1, 1992 416.08 $172,438 $5,415 $5,415 $6,672
Jan 1, 1991 325.49 $134,895 $4,964 $4,964 $5,728
Jan 1, 1990 339.97 $140,896 $4,466 $4,466 $5,480
Jan 1, 1989 285.4 $118,280 $4,175 $4,175 $4,897
Jan 1, 1988 250.5 $103,849 $3,801 $3,834 $4,395
Jan 1, 1987 264.5 $109,653 $3,651 $3,651 $4,386
Jan 1, 1986 208.2 $86,446 $3,294 $3,426 $3,751
Jan 1, 1985 171.6 $71,249 $3,263 $3,263 $3,492
Jan 1, 1984 166.4 $69,214 $2,983 $3,107 $3,254
Jan 1, 1983 144.3 $60,022 $2,959 $2,959 $3,099
Jan 1, 1982 117.3 $48,854 $2,619 $2,681 $2,682
Jan 1, 1981 133 $55,392 $2,554 $2,554 $2,728
Jan 1, 1980 110.9 $46,188 $2,420 $2,420 $2,494
Jan 1, 1979 99.71 $41,528 $2,193 $2,193 $2,255
Jan 1, 1978 90.25 $37,653 $1,875 $1,940 $1,959
Jan 1, 1977 103.8 $43,472 $1,682 $1,848 $1,905
Jan 1, 1976 96.86 $40,638 $1,686 $1,760 $1,863
Jan 1, 1975 72.56 $30,482 $1,637 $1,676 $1,676
Jan 1, 1974 96.11 $40,619 $1,450 $1,693 $1,693
Jan 1, 1973 118.4 $50,424 $1,351 $1,736 $1,794
Jan 1, 1972 103.3 $44,274 $1,372 $1,653 $1,701
Jan 1, 1971 93.49 $40,240 $1,404 $1,575 $1,655
Jan 1, 1970 90.31 $39,017 $1,354 $1,500 $1,599
Jan 1, 1969 102 $44,222 $1,274 $1,428 $1,633
Jan 1, 1968 95.04 $41,301 $1,264 $1,360 $1,575
Jan 1, 1967 84.45 $36,699 $1,295 $1,295 $1,519
Jan 1, 1966 93.32 $40,553 $1,204 $1,204 $1,522
Jan 1, 1965 86.12 $37,442 $1,116 $1,134 $1,408
Jan 1, 1964 76.45 $33,296 $1,022 $1,080 $1,272
Jan 1, 1963 65.06 $28,398 $966 $1,028 $1,150
Jan 1, 1962 69.07 $30,274 $854 $979 $1,106
Jan 1, 1961 59.72 $26,209 $899 $933 $1,067
Jan 1, 1960 58.03 $25,563 $792 $888 $982
Jan 1, 1959 55.62 $24,545 $803 $846 $972
Jan 1, 1958 41.12 $18,146 $806 $806 $871
Jan 1, 1957 45.43 $20,060 $752 $764 $862
Jan 1, 1956 44.15 $19,518 $705 $727 $819
Jan 1, 1955 35.6 $15,738 $692 $693 $750
Jan 1, 1954 25.46 $11,258 $657 $660 $660
Jan 1, 1953 26.18 $11,590 $627 $641 $641
Jan 1, 1952 24.19 $10,728 $646 $665 $644
Jan 1, 1951 21.21 $9,406 $700 $700 $670
Jan 1, 1950 16.88 $7,486 $516 $516 $500
Jan 1, 1949 15.36 $6,812 $417 $417 $414
Jan 1, 1948 14.83 $6,577 $368 $368 $373
Jan 1, 1947 15.21 $6,765 $317 $337 $337
Jan 1, 1946 18.02 $8,034 $306 $325 $349
Jan 1, 1945 13.49 $6,029 $295 $310 $310
Jan 1, 1944 11.85 $5,326 $283 $312 $290
Jan 1, 1943 10.09 $4,580 $284 $329 $281
Jan 1, 1942 8.93 $4,069 $330 $346 $312
Jan 1, 1941 10.55 $4,863 $309 $364 $305
Jan 1, 1940 12.3 $5,764 $289 $384 $301
Jan 1, 1939 12.5 $6,020 $242 $404 $270
Jan 1, 1938 11.31 $5,474 $397 $425 $382
Jan 1, 1937 17.59 $8,598 $363 $447 $399
Jan 1, 1936 13.76 $6,947 $250 $471 $291
Jan 1, 1935 9.26 $4,931 $240 $496 $252
Jan 1, 1934 10.54 $5,876 $259 $522 $281
Jan 1, 1933 7.09 $4,194 $307 $549 $295
Jan 1, 1932 8.3 $5,002 $486 $578 $447
Jan 1, 1931 15.98 $9,631 $609 $609 $601
Jan 1, 1930 21.71 $13,084 $593 $593 $636
Jan 1, 1929 24.86 $14,982 $550 $550 $635
Jan 1, 1928 17.53 $10,565 $466 $466 $505
Jan 1, 1927 13.4 $8,076 $413 $413 $428
Jan 1, 1926 12.65 $7,627 $368 $371 $388
Jan 1, 1925 10.58 $6,386 $346 $353 $353
Jan 1, 1924 8.83 $5,353 $332 $354 $329
Jan 1, 1923 8.9 $5,451 $317 $373 $318
Jan 1, 1922 7.3 $4,576 $288 $393 $284
Jan 1, 1921 7.11 $4,531 $339 $413 $325
Jan 1, 1920 8.83 $5,723 $340 $435 $340
Jan 1, 1919 7.85 $5,172 $373 $458 $359
Jan 1, 1918 7.21 $4,750 $482 $482 $441
Jan 1, 1917 9.57 $6,305 $360 $360 $363
Jan 1, 1916 9.33 $6,168 $280 $300 $300
Jan 1, 1915 7.48 $4,976 $284 $316 $287
Jan 1, 1914 8.37 $5,568 $332 $332 $332
Jan 1, 1913 9.3 $6,199 $317 $329 $329
Jan 1, 1912 9.12 $6,090 $314 $325 $325
Jan 1, 1911 9.27 $6,192 $321 $323 $332
Jan 1, 1910 10.08 $6,752 $288 $308 $316
Jan 1, 1909 9.06 $6,092 $270 $293 $292
Jan 1, 1908 6.85 $4,606 $309 $309 $301
Jan 1, 1907 9.56 $6,438 $262 $272 $291
Jan 1, 1906 9.87 $6,675 $231 $259 $273
Jan 1, 1905 8.43 $5,733 $216 $247 $247
Jan 1, 1904 6.68 $4,548 $242 $248 $249
Jan 1, 1903 8.46 $5,760 $236 $236 $262
Jan 1, 1902 8.12 $5,529 $223 $223 $249
Jan 1, 1901 7.07 $4,814 $210 $210 $228
Jan 1, 1900 6.1 $4,168 $145 $160 $171
Jan 1, 1899 6.08 $4,159 $147 $152 $173
Jan 1, 1898 4.88 $3,356 $127 $145 $145
Jan 1, 1897 4.22 $2,929 $125 $152 $137
Jan 1, 1896 4.27 $2,992 $132 $160 $143
Jan 1, 1895 4.25 $3,000 $146 $168 $154
Jan 1, 1894 4.32 $3,054 $173 $177 $175
Jan 1, 1893 5.61 $3,979 $173 $187 $189
Jan 1, 1892 5.51 $3,926 $160 $178 $178
Jan 1, 1891 4.84 $3,458 $165 $175 $175
Jan 1, 1890 5.38 $3,861 $160 $177 $177
Jan 1, 1889 5.24 $3,774 $169 $183 $182
Jan 1, 1888 5.31 $3,836 $182 $193 $193
Jan 1, 1887 5.58 $4,074 $159 $202 $179
Jan 1, 1886 5.2 $3,833 $177 $213 $189
Jan 1, 1885 4.24 $3,126 $223 $224 $215
Jan 1, 1884 5.18 $3,819 $236 $236 $234
Jan 1, 1883 5.81 $4,288 $235 $239 $239
Jan 1, 1882 5.92 $4,369 $232 $232 $239
Jan 1, 1881 6.19 $4,578 $204 $213 $220
Jan 1, 1880 5.11 $3,826 $156 $203 $173
Jan 1, 1879 3.58 $2,751 $144 $214 $148
Jan 1, 1878 3.25 $2,572 $150 $225 $151
Jan 1, 1877 3.55 $2,810 $235 $237 $221
Jan 1, 1876 4.46 $3,537 $243 $249 $236
Jan 1, 1875 4.54 $3,601 $262 $262 $252
Jan 1, 1874 4.66 $3,696 $276 $276 $264
Jan 1, 1873 5.11 $4,053 $240 $240 $240
Jan 1, 1872 4.86 $3,859 $212 $216 $216
Jan 1, 1871 4.44 $3,525 $207 $207 $207

Disclosure: I am/we are long VT.