My Ultimate Safe Withdrawal Method

Determining safe withdrawal amounts in retirement is difficult because it depends on unknown variables including your life expectancy and portfolio return. To make these variables known, first, I expect the portfolio will last fifty years and will be passed to my family. Second, I use the portfolio's dividend yield as its return. Since I invest in the Global Cap-Weighted Equity Market, its current yield is 2.1%.
Given the above, how do I determine my annual spending?
Each January 1, I calculate a payment using my portfolio balance as the loan value, the portfolio dividend yield as the interest rate, and always 50 years as the term. The resulting payment is my monthly spending level for that year of retirement.
Here is a good payment calculator: Payment Calculator For a $1 million loan amount, 2.1% interest rate, and 50 year term, the payment is $2693.38 per month. This totals $32,320 for 12 months, or a 3.23% withdrawal rate for the year. I raise my cash level to $32,320 and set up an automatic $2693 monthly transfer to my checking account. I am done until next January 1, when I repeat the calculation, create my new cash balance and adjust my automatic monthly transfer. Using this simple payment method with a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) makes running out of money improbable, but the annual withdrawal can go down during bear markets.
To smooth out the retirement spending dips in bear markets, the annual withdrawal change can be adjusted to a maximum decrease of 5% and a maximum increase of 5%, but at a minimum the actual dividends received from the portfolio are spent. All dividends received throughout the year are held in cash so very few shares are sold annually to raise the cash balance at year end. Spending more than the dividends received annually does increase the risk of running out of money in retirement, but this method successfully back-tests to the year 1871 using the S&P 500 index as the portfolio. The portfolio's ending value was more than four times its inflation adjusted ending balance for both 1913 and 1970, meaning the retiree is four times wealthier in 2017 even after taking the withdrawals from the portfolio. Source: http://www.usinflationcalculator.com/ Notice how the dividend is the driver of this retirement spending method, but most of the dividend cuts are eliminated. In the past 65 years, the retirement spending increased in all years except 1974 and 1975. Here is a graph showing the results of a back-test with a portfolio ending balance of $1 million:
Appendix:
Here is the source data for the above graph from (http://www.multpl.com/s-p-500-historical-prices):
|Date
|SP500 Level
|Present Value
|Dividend
|Withdrawal
|PMT calculation
|Jan 1, 2018
|2,683.73
|$1,000,076
|$18,501
|$19,252
|$30,270
|Jan 1, 2017
|2,275.12
|$848,913
|$17,233
|$18,336
|$26,645
|Jan 1, 2016
|1,918.60
|$718,194
|$15,154
|$17,462
|$22,904
|Jan 1, 2015
|2,028.18
|$761,228
|$14,616
|$16,631
|$23,370
|Jan 1, 2014
|1,822.36
|$686,500
|$13,318
|$15,839
|$21,161
|Jan 1, 2013
|1,480.40
|$560,435
|$12,330
|$15,085
|$18,193
|Jan 1, 2012
|1,300.58
|$496,159
|$10,568
|$14,366
|$15,886
|Jan 1, 2011
|1,282.62
|$493,951
|$9,039
|$13,682
|$14,890
|Jan 1, 2010
|1,123.58
|$436,908
|$8,826
|$13,031
|$13,686
|Jan 1, 2009
|865.58
|$338,074
|$10,920
|$12,410
|$13,290
|Jan 1, 2008
|1,378.76
|$540,227
|$10,102
|$11,819
|$16,418
|Jan 1, 2007
|1,424.16
|$559,426
|$9,846
|$11,256
|$16,624
|Jan 1, 2006
|1,278.73
|$504,147
|$8,873
|$10,720
|$14,981
|Jan 1, 2005
|1,181.41
|$468,400
|$7,588
|$10,210
|$13,521
|Jan 1, 2004
|1,132.52
|$451,471
|$7,269
|$9,724
|$13,006
|Jan 1, 2003
|895.84
|$359,938
|$6,443
|$9,261
|$10,762
|Jan 1, 2002
|1,140.21
|$460,632
|$6,311
|$8,820
|$12,613
|Jan 1, 2001
|1,335.63
|$541,375
|$6,605
|$8,400
|$14,352
|Jan 1, 2000
|1,425.59
|$579,063
|$6,775
|$8,000
|$15,185
|Jan 1, 1999
|1,248.77
|$507,951
|$6,908
|$7,619
|$13,879
|Jan 1, 1998
|963.36
|$392,790
|$6,324
|$7,256
|$11,315
|Jan 1, 1997
|766.22
|$313,059
|$6,261
|$6,911
|$9,767
|Jan 1, 1996
|614.42
|$251,975
|$5,644
|$6,581
|$8,244
|Jan 1, 1995
|465.25
|$191,532
|$5,535
|$6,268
|$7,085
|Jan 1, 1994
|472.99
|$195,412
|$5,276
|$5,970
|$6,979
|Jan 1, 1993
|435.23
|$180,375
|$5,123
|$5,685
|$6,611
|Jan 1, 1992
|416.08
|$172,438
|$5,415
|$5,415
|$6,672
|Jan 1, 1991
|325.49
|$134,895
|$4,964
|$4,964
|$5,728
|Jan 1, 1990
|339.97
|$140,896
|$4,466
|$4,466
|$5,480
|Jan 1, 1989
|285.4
|$118,280
|$4,175
|$4,175
|$4,897
|Jan 1, 1988
|250.5
|$103,849
|$3,801
|$3,834
|$4,395
|Jan 1, 1987
|264.5
|$109,653
|$3,651
|$3,651
|$4,386
|Jan 1, 1986
|208.2
|$86,446
|$3,294
|$3,426
|$3,751
|Jan 1, 1985
|171.6
|$71,249
|$3,263
|$3,263
|$3,492
|Jan 1, 1984
|166.4
|$69,214
|$2,983
|$3,107
|$3,254
|Jan 1, 1983
|144.3
|$60,022
|$2,959
|$2,959
|$3,099
|Jan 1, 1982
|117.3
|$48,854
|$2,619
|$2,681
|$2,682
|Jan 1, 1981
|133
|$55,392
|$2,554
|$2,554
|$2,728
|Jan 1, 1980
|110.9
|$46,188
|$2,420
|$2,420
|$2,494
|Jan 1, 1979
|99.71
|$41,528
|$2,193
|$2,193
|$2,255
|Jan 1, 1978
|90.25
|$37,653
|$1,875
|$1,940
|$1,959
|Jan 1, 1977
|103.8
|$43,472
|$1,682
|$1,848
|$1,905
|Jan 1, 1976
|96.86
|$40,638
|$1,686
|$1,760
|$1,863
|Jan 1, 1975
|72.56
|$30,482
|$1,637
|$1,676
|$1,676
|Jan 1, 1974
|96.11
|$40,619
|$1,450
|$1,693
|$1,693
|Jan 1, 1973
|118.4
|$50,424
|$1,351
|$1,736
|$1,794
|Jan 1, 1972
|103.3
|$44,274
|$1,372
|$1,653
|$1,701
|Jan 1, 1971
|93.49
|$40,240
|$1,404
|$1,575
|$1,655
|Jan 1, 1970
|90.31
|$39,017
|$1,354
|$1,500
|$1,599
|Jan 1, 1969
|102
|$44,222
|$1,274
|$1,428
|$1,633
|Jan 1, 1968
|95.04
|$41,301
|$1,264
|$1,360
|$1,575
|Jan 1, 1967
|84.45
|$36,699
|$1,295
|$1,295
|$1,519
|Jan 1, 1966
|93.32
|$40,553
|$1,204
|$1,204
|$1,522
|Jan 1, 1965
|86.12
|$37,442
|$1,116
|$1,134
|$1,408
|Jan 1, 1964
|76.45
|$33,296
|$1,022
|$1,080
|$1,272
|Jan 1, 1963
|65.06
|$28,398
|$966
|$1,028
|$1,150
|Jan 1, 1962
|69.07
|$30,274
|$854
|$979
|$1,106
|Jan 1, 1961
|59.72
|$26,209
|$899
|$933
|$1,067
|Jan 1, 1960
|58.03
|$25,563
|$792
|$888
|$982
|Jan 1, 1959
|55.62
|$24,545
|$803
|$846
|$972
|Jan 1, 1958
|41.12
|$18,146
|$806
|$806
|$871
|Jan 1, 1957
|45.43
|$20,060
|$752
|$764
|$862
|Jan 1, 1956
|44.15
|$19,518
|$705
|$727
|$819
|Jan 1, 1955
|35.6
|$15,738
|$692
|$693
|$750
|Jan 1, 1954
|25.46
|$11,258
|$657
|$660
|$660
|Jan 1, 1953
|26.18
|$11,590
|$627
|$641
|$641
|Jan 1, 1952
|24.19
|$10,728
|$646
|$665
|$644
|Jan 1, 1951
|21.21
|$9,406
|$700
|$700
|$670
|Jan 1, 1950
|16.88
|$7,486
|$516
|$516
|$500
|Jan 1, 1949
|15.36
|$6,812
|$417
|$417
|$414
|Jan 1, 1948
|14.83
|$6,577
|$368
|$368
|$373
|Jan 1, 1947
|15.21
|$6,765
|$317
|$337
|$337
|Jan 1, 1946
|18.02
|$8,034
|$306
|$325
|$349
|Jan 1, 1945
|13.49
|$6,029
|$295
|$310
|$310
|Jan 1, 1944
|11.85
|$5,326
|$283
|$312
|$290
|Jan 1, 1943
|10.09
|$4,580
|$284
|$329
|$281
|Jan 1, 1942
|8.93
|$4,069
|$330
|$346
|$312
|Jan 1, 1941
|10.55
|$4,863
|$309
|$364
|$305
|Jan 1, 1940
|12.3
|$5,764
|$289
|$384
|$301
|Jan 1, 1939
|12.5
|$6,020
|$242
|$404
|$270
|Jan 1, 1938
|11.31
|$5,474
|$397
|$425
|$382
|Jan 1, 1937
|17.59
|$8,598
|$363
|$447
|$399
|Jan 1, 1936
|13.76
|$6,947
|$250
|$471
|$291
|Jan 1, 1935
|9.26
|$4,931
|$240
|$496
|$252
|Jan 1, 1934
|10.54
|$5,876
|$259
|$522
|$281
|Jan 1, 1933
|7.09
|$4,194
|$307
|$549
|$295
|Jan 1, 1932
|8.3
|$5,002
|$486
|$578
|$447
|Jan 1, 1931
|15.98
|$9,631
|$609
|$609
|$601
|Jan 1, 1930
|21.71
|$13,084
|$593
|$593
|$636
|Jan 1, 1929
|24.86
|$14,982
|$550
|$550
|$635
|Jan 1, 1928
|17.53
|$10,565
|$466
|$466
|$505
|Jan 1, 1927
|13.4
|$8,076
|$413
|$413
|$428
|Jan 1, 1926
|12.65
|$7,627
|$368
|$371
|$388
|Jan 1, 1925
|10.58
|$6,386
|$346
|$353
|$353
|Jan 1, 1924
|8.83
|$5,353
|$332
|$354
|$329
|Jan 1, 1923
|8.9
|$5,451
|$317
|$373
|$318
|Jan 1, 1922
|7.3
|$4,576
|$288
|$393
|$284
|Jan 1, 1921
|7.11
|$4,531
|$339
|$413
|$325
|Jan 1, 1920
|8.83
|$5,723
|$340
|$435
|$340
|Jan 1, 1919
|7.85
|$5,172
|$373
|$458
|$359
|Jan 1, 1918
|7.21
|$4,750
|$482
|$482
|$441
|Jan 1, 1917
|9.57
|$6,305
|$360
|$360
|$363
|Jan 1, 1916
|9.33
|$6,168
|$280
|$300
|$300
|Jan 1, 1915
|7.48
|$4,976
|$284
|$316
|$287
|Jan 1, 1914
|8.37
|$5,568
|$332
|$332
|$332
|Jan 1, 1913
|9.3
|$6,199
|$317
|$329
|$329
|Jan 1, 1912
|9.12
|$6,090
|$314
|$325
|$325
|Jan 1, 1911
|9.27
|$6,192
|$321
|$323
|$332
|Jan 1, 1910
|10.08
|$6,752
|$288
|$308
|$316
|Jan 1, 1909
|9.06
|$6,092
|$270
|$293
|$292
|Jan 1, 1908
|6.85
|$4,606
|$309
|$309
|$301
|Jan 1, 1907
|9.56
|$6,438
|$262
|$272
|$291
|Jan 1, 1906
|9.87
|$6,675
|$231
|$259
|$273
|Jan 1, 1905
|8.43
|$5,733
|$216
|$247
|$247
|Jan 1, 1904
|6.68
|$4,548
|$242
|$248
|$249
|Jan 1, 1903
|8.46
|$5,760
|$236
|$236
|$262
|Jan 1, 1902
|8.12
|$5,529
|$223
|$223
|$249
|Jan 1, 1901
|7.07
|$4,814
|$210
|$210
|$228
|Jan 1, 1900
|6.1
|$4,168
|$145
|$160
|$171
|Jan 1, 1899
|6.08
|$4,159
|$147
|$152
|$173
|Jan 1, 1898
|4.88
|$3,356
|$127
|$145
|$145
|Jan 1, 1897
|4.22
|$2,929
|$125
|$152
|$137
|Jan 1, 1896
|4.27
|$2,992
|$132
|$160
|$143
|Jan 1, 1895
|4.25
|$3,000
|$146
|$168
|$154
|Jan 1, 1894
|4.32
|$3,054
|$173
|$177
|$175
|Jan 1, 1893
|5.61
|$3,979
|$173
|$187
|$189
|Jan 1, 1892
|5.51
|$3,926
|$160
|$178
|$178
|Jan 1, 1891
|4.84
|$3,458
|$165
|$175
|$175
|Jan 1, 1890
|5.38
|$3,861
|$160
|$177
|$177
|Jan 1, 1889
|5.24
|$3,774
|$169
|$183
|$182
|Jan 1, 1888
|5.31
|$3,836
|$182
|$193
|$193
|Jan 1, 1887
|5.58
|$4,074
|$159
|$202
|$179
|Jan 1, 1886
|5.2
|$3,833
|$177
|$213
|$189
|Jan 1, 1885
|4.24
|$3,126
|$223
|$224
|$215
|Jan 1, 1884
|5.18
|$3,819
|$236
|$236
|$234
|Jan 1, 1883
|5.81
|$4,288
|$235
|$239
|$239
|Jan 1, 1882
|5.92
|$4,369
|$232
|$232
|$239
|Jan 1, 1881
|6.19
|$4,578
|$204
|$213
|$220
|Jan 1, 1880
|5.11
|$3,826
|$156
|$203
|$173
|Jan 1, 1879
|3.58
|$2,751
|$144
|$214
|$148
|Jan 1, 1878
|3.25
|$2,572
|$150
|$225
|$151
|Jan 1, 1877
|3.55
|$2,810
|$235
|$237
|$221
|Jan 1, 1876
|4.46
|$3,537
|$243
|$249
|$236
|Jan 1, 1875
|4.54
|$3,601
|$262
|$262
|$252
|Jan 1, 1874
|4.66
|$3,696
|$276
|$276
|$264
|Jan 1, 1873
|5.11
|$4,053
|$240
|$240
|$240
|Jan 1, 1872
|4.86
|$3,859
|$212
|$216
|$216
|Jan 1, 1871
|4.44
|$3,525
|$207
|$207
|$207
Disclosure: I am/we are long VT.