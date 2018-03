Most of my favorite books are classics.

These books are read over-and-over.

Several books sit next to my easy chair.

The "Intelligent Investor" by Benjamin Graham Revised Edition Updated With New Commentary by Jason Zweig.

"The Little Book on Common Sense Investing - 10th Anniversary Edition" by John C. Bogle.

"Winning the Loser's Game" by Charles D. Ellis.

"Simple Wealth, Inevitable Wealth" by Nick Murray.

Reading these books over-and-over keeps me focused on what is important to my investing success.