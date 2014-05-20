The Time To Hedge Is Now!

This instablog is meant to be a resource page with links to all articles in my series for low cost hedging. Hopefully this makes it easier to read the articles for those readers needing to refresh.
Part I Introduction to strategy
Part II How the strategy works
Part III Tutorial on Options
Part IV My process for selecting options
Part V Why I do not use ETFs for hedging
Part VI A look at Grantham's view and European Banks
Part VII Look deeper than headlines in housing and GDP growth
Part VIII Housing prices well above long-term trend again
Part IX A more positive long-term outlook for America
Part X My exit strategy Rules
Summary May 2014
Update July 2014
December 2014 Update - Part I
December 2014 Update - Part II
Take Profits on MU of 397 - 878%
August 2015 Update and a New Candidate!
Two New Candidates Before It's Too Late!
Sept 2015 Update - Junk Bonds Continue to Fall
Do Not Rely On Gold As A Hedge This Time
January Summary of 2015 Results
Counter Trend Rally Provides Better Entry
Edge of a Global Recession - Part I
Edge of a Global Recession - Part II
An Indecisive Market - March 30, 2016
A New Candidate - June 17, 2016
Close June Positions Today! - June 17, 2016
Time to Add a New Position - Nov 3, 2016
Election Prep - November 7, 2016
What Next - December 12, 2016
What Next Part 2 - December 16, 2016
What Next Part 3 - December 19, 2016
Sell Jan 2017 L Brands Positions - January 19, 2017
Sell L Brands February Positions - February 9, 2017
Taking 700% Gains on TPX - February 15, 2017
2016 Strategy Results - February 16, 2017
March Candidates List - March 8, 2017
Hedging the First 10% - May 1, 2017
New Position for May - May 8, 2017
Old Candidate, New Position - May 30, 2017
June Candidate List - Part I - June 5, 2017
June Candidate List - Part II - June 6, 2017
Disclosure: The author has no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: I own put options on all of the companies listed. I am using these position to hedge my equity portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: I have bought put options in all of the candidates listed in these articles. DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice. Important Note: This article is not an investment recommendation and should not to be relied upon when making investment decisions - investors should conduct their own comprehensive research. Please read the Disclaimer at the end of this article. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.