Blockchain Technology To Transform The Banking Industry

Blockchain technology was invented back in the year 2008-09 when the market was at its all-time low and investors were looking forward to an alternative to traditional currency which had failed miserably. Around this time, Satoshi Nakamoto came up with a brilliant idea famously known as bitcoin, which could be used as an alternative for the dollar and other major currencies in the world. The most noticeable thing about bitcoin was that it wasn’t controlled by any central authority.

Nakamoto devised the first blockchain database in order to make sure that senders and receivers of bitcoins could execute the transaction without any third party interference. The idea that was planted almost ten years back has now turned into the biggest talk of the town and become extremely popular.

In case you’re new to the blockchain world and have little or no knowledge about it, then this post is all you’ll need to get a grasp for why this concept has received so much attention as well as how it could help you personally, whether you’re in the banking industry or not. Given the current popularity of blockchain, there is no doubt that it holds the key to the future of almost all the major industries, including the banking industry. Here are some of the major factors that prove why blockchain is likely to transform the banking industry entirely and why banks should switch to it immediately.

The Speed of Blockchain Transactions Is Significantly Faster

Regardless of how far technology has brought the banking sector, most of the transactions take a few days or weeks to complete. Trade finance is an excellent example of this scenario. Even in standard banking transactions, you have to wait for many days to see actual results. With blockchain technology, this duration can be brought down by a significant margin.

Not long ago, Ripple, ATB Financial, and SAP came together to test blockchain’s efficiency. A payment of CAD $1000 or €667 was sent from Canada to Germany’s ReiseBank. With the existing cross-border payment solutions, this transaction would have taken about 2-5 days to accomplish. However, with blockchain, all it took was 20 seconds.

Ever since the experiment was conducted, Ripple has increased its service standards significantly, which means that the same transaction would not take more than 10 seconds now. This is just one example; there are hundreds like this which you can refer to in order to understand how fast transactions can percolate through the blockchain.

It’s Far Less Expensive Than the Existing Banking System

Every year, about $150-300 trillion is sent across national borders by businesses for different settlements. The average transactional cost of these payments comes to about 10%, and the money transfer takes 2-5 days.

Blockchain technology can help banks get rid of typical transfer costs while saving a significant amount of time in the bargain. This paradigm could save a lot of money for businesses as well as banks associated with them.

Regardless of whether you’re a business owner or heading a trade finance unit of a bank, switch to blockchain as soon as you can. This is your best chance to be at the forefront of the blockchain revolution. If you think of yourself as just an average person, and you don’t think the blockchain applies to you, consider something like crafty.work can make your life that much easier by helping you screen contractors for home services. Thanks to the open, permanent nature of blockchain transactions, you can quickly determine whether a contractor has fulfilled their prior contracts as well as whether anyone they’ve done business with has had a problem with them. Crafty.work puts all this info right at your fingertips, which goes a long way toward ensuring a successful business relationship between you and your contractor. This is just one more of the myriad applications of the blockchain as savvy entrepreneurs come up with more and more ways it can be helpful in all aspects of life – digital and otherwise.