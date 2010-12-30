Sentiment Update: Brief Recap

AAII bullish sentiment fell to 51.6% from 63.3% last week. This is a sizable decrease of 11.7% most of which came from an 8% increase in neutral sentiment.



The NAAIM survey saw bullish sentiment fall only slightly to 80.2 from 81.8 last week.



Both are above 1 standard deviation from average bullish sentiment.



