Today's Candle Close Will Be The Trend Setter For The Week

XAU/USD

Gold is working out in our favor and as mentioned in our Wednesday's Newsletter, the price rocked the upper dynamic support (21 DMA) and bounced towards the primary target at 1313 and descended towards 1309 area. Gold is currently trading above the primary support (1313) and the weeks candle has to close below this level for price to decline towards 1305.

If today's candle fails to close below this level then the chances of declining further will be cut by 50% but doesn't rule out the possibility. It may turn out to be a quick spike at 1305 and the price will bounce back to its original trading levels. But on the contrary if the decline is steady and slow paced then the 100 DMA will be broken and a new door will be opened to the 12 area.

USD/JPY

Did you sell the Dollar Yen? If no, then you still have an entry.

If you had read the Wednesday's newsletter, you could have been spot on in selling Dollar Yen. The reversal doji has appeared right below the upper wedge showing that the pair is still not equipped to advance further.

Price is currently supported by the 21 DMA and has been holding the pair for 8 days now, the 21 DMA has also turned out to be strong and is keeping the price between the upper channel. But the current reversal seems to attract a lot of sellers simply because of the reversal doji at the upper channel and if price breaks below the 21 DMA then the next halt will be 99.93 about 200+ pips from the current level. The weekly close has to be below the 21DMA to confirm this move. If this happens then Gold will reverse from the current level and move back to the upper wedge line. Let's watch the pairs closely as today's candle will be the trend setter for the coming week.

