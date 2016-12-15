Our Winning Trade

The FED's raised the interest rates by 25 basis points as expected. It was also hinted that the FED members are anticipating 3 instead of 2 rate hikes in the year 2017, this was a surpriser and fueled the market.

Yellen also emphasized on the fact that the slack on the labour market has faded away and has been picking up at a steady phase. EUR/USD dropped below the 1.06 level soon after the FED's statement and Dollar picked up and extended its gains into the Press conference. US equities declined and this didn't stop the USD/JPY from forcefully extending its leg towards 117 level. USD/CAD was at the bottom of the channel and made a spike lower towards the 100 moving average where our long order was set, it then picked up the order and closed it below the 200 DMA in profit. This was exactly in line with what we mentioned few days ago, and if you have been following our trade set ups then, Hurray! You have bagged 200 pips.

