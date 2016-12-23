Dollar The King Of The Year

USD

Investors offloaded their positions ahead of Christmas and stocks drifted lower during yesterday's trading session. European markets will remain quite for the day while Asian markets have already retreaded. This thin volume will give a window for the hungry investors to re-attack the financial markets during such seasons. It is advised that all traders place their stops during low volume.

Dollar is the winner for the year and is expected to close 2016 with a 14 year high and Dollar can be best described as unstoppable and it probably is, cause since Nov'16, USD is on a track that seems "unstoppable". The Dollar could remain the king of 2017 as well with Fed expectation to have 3 hikes the coming year, this makes USD investment much more attractive and could spark a higher leg in most of the USD pair.

Analysis on the most of the USD pairs remain unchanged and not to mention that USD/JPY is still aiming towards 125 but the longer term upper channel is restricting further advancement on USD/JPY. The rest of the month will remain dried up as the vacation seasons have started and most traders have booked their profits for the year and off to islands!!

