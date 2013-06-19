Five UK Consistent Dividend Income Shares

Stocks are important investing tools. However, you don't necessarily need to invest in individual stocks. For the most, you'll have other doing that for you but you should have a basic understanding of what is happening with your money. Publicly owned companies sell shares of stock to raise money for operations or business expansion, invest in new technology or equipment, of meet other financial needs. When you own stock, you actually own part of that company and the value of your shares rises and falls as the company's value changes. If you are interested to invest in UK stock market then I have some UK dividend history stocks which can help you to reach your goal.

T. Clarke Plc. (LON: CTO) -

T.Clarke Plc. is a building services company. Its principal activities, along with its subsidiaries include the installation of electrical and mechanical services and supply of associated equipment. The company provides the information and communication technologies services, integrating all the data and communications, building management, lighting control, fire, security and access delivered on internet-based systems on any scale. The company also offers a complete service of design, installation, commissioning and maintenance for the residential market.

It has a market capitalization of 21.63 Million, EPS is 0.02, P/E ratio is 25.96 and the dividend yield is 5.74% at the annual dividend payout of 2.00.

KCOM Group Plc. (LON: KCOM) -

KCOM Group PLC is a provider of communications solutions to both consumer and business market across the United Kingdom. The Company's segments include Kcom, KC and PLC. It operates four brands and a PLC function. The company's brands include KC brand provides a range of communications services to businesses and consumers throughout Hull and East Yorkshire. The other brands are Eclipse, Kcom and Smart421. The Smart421 brand delivers consultancy, integration and management of business critical systems for customers. Eclipse is an internet service provider.

The company has a market capitalization of 423.72 Million, EPS is 0.07, P/E ratio is 11.10 and the dividend yield is 5.41% at the annual dividend payout of 2.97.

Alternative Networks Plc. (LON: AN) -

Alternative Networks Plc. is a United Kingdom-based company. It is a provider of communications products and services. The company supplies a range of services including managed network services, non-geographic number services, mobile phone and data services, and internet and broadband services provision. It also supplies, installs and maintains business telephone systems and associated integrated communications applications. The company has a partnership with Apple, BT Openreach, HTC, Nokia, Samsung and Vodafone.

It has a market capitalization of 147.58 Million, EPS is 0.20, P/E ratio is 15.69 and the dividend yield is 3.81% at the annual dividend payout of 4.40.

Maintel Holdings Plc. (LON: MAI) -

Maintel Holdings Plc. is engaged in the provision of contracted maintenance services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, predominantly to the enterprise business sector. The company also supplies and installs voice and data equipment to maintenance customers, both to its direct clients and into the Company's partner customers. The company operates in three segments: telephone maintenance and equipment sales, telephone network services and mobile services. On October 21, 2011, the company acquired Totility Limited.

It has a market capitalization of 37.36 Million, EPS is 0.03, P/E ratio is 107.63 and the dividend yield is 3.89% at the annual dividend payout of 7.30.

Renew Holdings Plc. (LON: RNWH) -

Renew Holdings Plc. is a United Kingdom-based holding company. It is engaged in engineering services and specialist building. Its main activities are carries out in the United Kingdom with some development activities in the United States. It has two segments: Engineering Services and Specialist Building. During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2012, Britannia Construction Ltd, Water Lilly & Co Ltd, Shepley Engineers Ltd and V.H.E Construction Plc. were acquired from subsidiary undertaking at net book value.

It has a market capitalization of 58.10 Million, EPS is 0.12, P/E ratio is 8.18 and the dividend yield is 3.30% at the annual dividend payout of 1.10.

For more information about Ftse dividend dates, Uk dividend, Uk dividends, Best Uk dividend stocks, Uk dividend stocks, Ftse 100 dividends please visit the site http://www.dividendinvestor.co.uk/